Fans can never get enough of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s TikToks. On Saturday, Jan. 22, the couple trolled Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian by recreating a funny conversation the sisters had during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Their TikTok instantly went viral, racking up nearly 11 million views within days. The best part? Khloé even responded to the clip.

In their newest TikTok together, Jonas and Turner lip-sync to an audio of Khloé telling Kim how jet-lagged she is, but her sister is obviously not paying attention.

“I’m so jet-lagged from Australia,” Jonas lip-syncs while imitating Khloé.

“You are? Why?” Turner responds back as Kim, while pretending to be distracted messaging someone on her phone.

“Because I just came back from Australia,” Jonas added, sarcastically.

The camera then panned back to Turner continuing to type on her phone, clearly uninterested in the conversation.

As if that wasn’t funny enough, fans noticed Turner was texting a contact named “Pete.” They messaged her, "U have the bombest ass,” which could be interpreted as a subtle nod to Kim Kardashian's rumored new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. In response to the text from “Pete,” Turner was tapping the middle button on her keyboard to write her message, which is just her phone using predictive text.

Of course, fans appreciated all the details that went into Turner’s imitation of Kim. A few commented on the TikTok included, “Sophie played this part perfectly,” “SOPHIE CARRIED THIS,” and my favorite, “Sophie should be an actress she’s so good.”

Jonas also shared the video on Instagram, where Khloé saw the video and responded by commenting three laughing emojis underneath the singer’s post. "😂😂😂,” she wrote.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This wasn’t the first time Jonas and Turner trolled the Kardashians. In October 2020, the couple also recreated a scene between Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Keep the TikToks coming, Joe and Sophie!