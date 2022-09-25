J. Lo Is The Ultimate Badass In The Trailer For Her Assassin Movie The Mother

Jennifer Lopez isn’t really best known for getting gritty. The superstar actor-singer-dancer rose to fame as a glamorous pop star, a queen of rom-coms, and of course, as the celeb with one of the most endlessly fascinating dating lives of the 2000s. But J. Lo is nixing the extravagance for her next big movie — in The Mother, she plays a rugged assassin who’s out for blood. As you get pumped for J. Lo’s big John Wick moment, here’s everything we know about The Mother, including first looks at the cast and when the movie will hit Netflix.

The Mother definitely marks an unexpected turn in J. Lo’s movie career. Although she’s dabbled in gory bloodfests like Anaconda and The Cell early in her career, and has turned towards crime dramas like Hustlers and Lila & Eve in more recent years, The Mother looks to be an entirely new level of shoot-‘em-up for Lopez. The movie will star Lopez as a former assassin who’s been in hiding from dangerous enemies she’s made. But when she learns that her estranged daughter is in danger, Lopez’s character will come out from hiding to protect her.

The Mother Trailer

Netflix released the first look at The Mother during its Tudum event on Sept. 24. The teaser shows Lopez training in a harsh tundra, before reuniting with her daughter and warning her that the people after her won’t stop coming. The clip may only be a minute long, but it’s absolutely packed with action, from high-octane snowmobile chases to steely standoffs.

The Mother Cast

Joining J. Lo in the mother is a ton of impressive actors, including: Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, Gael García Bernal, Paul Raci, Lucy Paez, Jesse Garcia, and Yvonne Senat Jones. Although none of their characters have been officially confirmed, the first teaser heavily implied Paez will be playing the daughter of Lopez’s character, and Fiennes looks like he’ll be the main antagonist who’s hunting J. Lo down.

The Mother Release Date

The Mother will arrive on Netflix in May 2023.