Wait, Are The Pussycats Getting Their Own Riverdale Spinoff?

It looks like another Riverdale spinoff is about to burst onto the scene, and this one would be filled with tons of music and a strange murder mystery. In the middle of its fifth season, Riverdale devoted a full episode to Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), Valerie Brown (Hayley Law), and Melody Valentine (Asha Bromfield), and the final moments seemed to very clearly tease the possibility of a new show starring the three singers. But is a The Pussycats spinoff of Riverdale really going to happen?

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from Riverdale Season 5, Episode 15, “Return of the Pussycats.” The Pussycats-centric Season 5 episode finally reunited the girl group after they disappeared from Riverdale for several seasons. Josie left town at the end of Season 3, while Valerie and Melody never appeared on the show again after the band broke up in the middle of Season 2. Now, fans got an update on their lives at long last: Following the time jump, Josie is an international pop sensation, Valerie is an aspiring actor and painter, and Melody is blowing up as a buzzy YA novelist. After resolving the issues that kept them apart, Josie invited her former bandmates to join her on a new tour, during which all three of them would share the spotlight as The Pussycats.

The final moments of the episode make the story and characters of this potential spinoff pretty clear; there’s even a logo that appears to be a title card for the potential new show: The Pussycats.

Who would star in The Pussycats?

Of course, Ashleigh Murray, Hayley Law, and Asha Bromfield would helm the series as Josie, Valerie, and Melody, respectively. The episode’s final moments also reveal that Josie’s mother, Sierra (Robin Givens). and her high school sweetheart, Sweet Pea (Jordan Connor), are joining her on tour, so they’d likely star in the series as well. Finally, Valerie’s devoted boyfriend, Alan Mayberry (Chris McNally), is also following his girlfriend on the road after making it clear he wants to marry her, despite her trepidations about taking that next step. And although Melody’s girlfriend, Nancy (Djouliet Amara), doesn’t board the tour bus at the end of the episode, they promise to make things work despite the distance, so she would likely pop up in the potential spinoff as well.

What would The Pussycats be about?

Traveling city to city to perform concerts is only half of the potential show’s conceit. In the final moments of the Riverdale episode, an old friend of Josie’s father’s revealed to Josie and Sierra that he believes Miles was murdered. Josie said she plans to investigate what really happened to her father in New Orleans to cause his death, setting up a murder mystery storyline at the center of the possible spinoff.

Fans know very well that Riverdale loves its spinoffs after Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Katy Keene both sprung from the series and delivered fun little crossover moments. Hopefully, The Pussycats will be the third spinoff and keeps the story of Josie, Valerie, and Melody going.