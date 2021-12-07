Here's When To Expect The Next Episode Of The Bachelorette

It’s that special time of the Bachelorette season when the men from the season get to take center stage and tell their side of the story. That’s right, this week was “Men Tell All” week on The Bachelorette. Instead of airing in the usual Tuesday-night spot that Michelle Young’s season has been in all season, “Men Tell All” aired Monday night, Dec. 6, leaving fans wondering if we’re getting another Bachelorette episode on Tuesday, Dec. 7. The schedule is changing up, but Bachelor Nation will have to wait a little bit longer to see Michelle’s journey continue.

Usually, the Bachelor franchise airs Monday nights on ABC, but Season 18 of The Bachelorette has been in the Tuesday night slot each week. This week’s Men Tell All episode aired on Monday, though, and so now there won’t be any Bachelorette episode on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Instead, ABC will air Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes.

Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette will return to Tuesday nights, though, before the season is over. The Fantasy Suites episode will air Tuesday, Dec. 14. That will be followed by the Season 18 Bachelorette finale on Tuesday, Dec. 21, which will be a whopping three hours long.

ABC/John Fleenor

Michelle has narrowed down her search for love to her final three men: Nayte Olukoya, Joe Coleman, and Brandon Jones. Michelle has three strong prospects with these guys, but she’s teased that there are some unexpected moments to come in these final episodes. She told Us Weekly, “I had no idea I would be in the position that I was at the end of the season. [The ending is] something that I didn’t necessarily expect, something that I didn’t think was possible for me.” Fans will have to tune in next week and the week after to find out what that surprising ending entails.

Season 18 of The Bachelorette continues on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.