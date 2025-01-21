Spoiler alert: This post discusses events in Severance Season 2, Episode 1.

There’s a new face in the halls of Lumon this season of Severance. The Season 2 premiere introduced the severed floor’s new deputy manager, a surprisingly young child known only as Miss Huang. It’s immediately clear that Miss Huang is hiding some big secrets — like, how a kid could get such an important job. And some fans already have a mind-blowing theory about her true identity.

The prominent theory to arise after Season 2’s premiere is that Miss Huang is the daughter of Mark and his missing wife Gemma. This would work well into what appears to be Mark’s core mission this season: to discover what really happened to Gemma. At the very end of Season 1, Mark discovered that Gemma had actually been in front of him all this time... well, kinda. She was presumably severed as well, and had been acting as Lumon’s wellness counselor, Ms. Casey. However, when Mark returned to the severed floor, Ms. Casey’s office was totally empty.

A few details support this theory of Miss Huang’s parentage, like how Mark mentioned he and Gemma were trying to have a kid before her death, or how Miss Huang was adamant Mark not view her a close connection but rather a supervisor upon introductions. But the show’s timeline creates an issue.

Apple TV+

In Season 1, Mark mentioned he had been working at Lumon for two years, immediately following Gemma’s death. That definitely isn’t enough time for a potential infant to grow into this pre-teen girl. The premiere offers a bit of an out, highlighting that several months can pass in a flash if outie Mark steers clear of the Lumon basement. But you’d imagine the characters would start to visibly age if the required decade-or-so had passed for Miss Huang to grow up.

This leads to another popular theory: that Miss Huang is some sort of clone of Gemma/Ms. Casey. This also has credence, since it’s already been well-established Lumon was experimenting with Gemma’s body in order to create Ms. Casey. Could the company be dabbling in even more morally grey sci-fi experiments than just severance? It feels like a sure bet they must be. And Miss Huang may be the key to revealing just how deep the company’s secrets go.