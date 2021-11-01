I'll Never Get Over These Iconic Photos Of Celebs Kissing

BRB, these are legendary.
Some of the most unforgettable celebrity kisses have happened in TV shows and movies, when actors simply pretend to be head over heels. But what about celebrity kisses off-screen? Real-life lovebirds are a whole other story, and let’s just say, something about their authenticity hits differently. Here are eight purely iconic photos of celebs kissing, giving off major love vibes.
This smooch between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez symbolized the rebirth of the legendary couple, who broke up in 2004 and rekindled their love almost 17 years later, in the spring of 2021. This photo was taken at the 2021 Venice Film Festival for the premiere of Affleck’s latest film, The Last Duel. Well, it ain’t over ‘til it’s over.