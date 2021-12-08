This Is The Biggest Question You Probably Have About Yellowjackets

Showtime’s Yellowjackets arrived just before Thanksgiving as a critical darling; with raves the show could be the next Lost. It’s an understandable comparison; the series begins with a plane crash in 1996 of a private aircraft carrying a high school girls soccer team called the Yellowjackets. The survivors, almost exclusively students, spend 19 months lost in the Canadian wilderness. Twenty-five years later, someone may be murdering the survivors in the present day. Here’s how to watch Yellowjackets if this female Lord of the Flies mystery seems like your cup of tea.

Yellowjackets is assisted by having a banger of a cast. It stars Melanie Lynskey (Two and a Half Men), Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable), Juliette Lewis (Secrets and Lies), and Christina Ricci (Mermaids) as the present-day survivors and Sophie Nélisse (Monsieur Lazhar), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (When The Streetlights Go On), Ella Purnell (Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children), and Sammi Hanratty (Shameless) as the teen versions lost in the wilderness.

The 10 episode season began on Nov. 14 and will run weekly until mid-January. Each episode becomes more mysterious, with possible fantasy overtones in the past and people having visions in the present. And of course, there is the murder and the fear whoever did it will come for the rest.

Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

Showtime’s parent company, ViacomCBS, is trying to get people into this show, and the network has put the premiere (entitled “Pilot”) in a couple of places to watch for free. For instance, it’s up on YouTube in full for anyone to watch. It’s also on ViacomCBS’ free streaming service PlutoTV.

But how do you watch the rest of it if you don’t subscribe to cable with the premium cable network Showtime as an add-on? As HBO Now used have before the launch of HBO Max, Showtime is available as a stand-alone service one can subscribe to directly, under the name of Showtime Anytime. So that’s one way you can watch.

But that is about it right now. Unless you subscribe directly or don’t have a cable login and Showtime, there’s no way to watch it, at least not until the season is over.

Once the show’s season ends, it is expected to appear on at least one streaming service: Hulu. Hulu already has a page ready for Yellowjackets prepped and ready to go, but no episode is available as yet. Showtime series also tend to wind up on Netflix, so there is a good chance it will turn up there 90 days after it concludes. And there’s the new Paramount+, where ViacomCBS is moving its content, so hopefully, it will turn up there too.

Until then, for those with Showtime, Yellowjackets Season 1 is airing weekly with new episodes every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.