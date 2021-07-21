You Can Watch A Ton Of HBO Max Shows For Free — Here's How

You don’t have to pay for an HBO Max subscription to get all the dirt from Gossip Girl or host a Euphoria watch party with your friends — now, all you need is a Snapchat account. The streaming service announced a new partnership with Snapchat on Tuesday, July 20, revealing select episodes of its popular original shows are available to watch as Snap Minis, without a subscription. The best part is, you can check out the shows simultaneously with your friends on Snapchat, all while you chat and react to the episode in real time together. So, here’s how to watch HBO Max shows for free on Snapchat.

With HBO Max’s new Snap Minis, you can easily watch a ton of new shows for free and sync playback of the episodes with friends. All you need to do is either click on the rocket icon within the Chat section of Snapchat or use the Search function to search HBO Max Mini. You’ll be required to enter your birthdate at this point for HBO Max to recommend a collection of available shows that are age-appropriate. From there, it’s as simple as tapping on the episode you want to watch.

You’re free to watch the episodes on your own, but the functionality also allows you to invite up to 63 other Snapchatters to watch with you. Invite your friends either by sending an in-chat message with a link to join you in the HBO Max Mini you’ve chosen, or by sending a clickable sticker link of the show via Snap’s camera. Once everyone’s in your HBO Max Mini watch room, the episode will play with synchronized playback for all viewers, and there’s even a chat option that lets you send message and share Bitmoji reactions as you watch.

Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

As of July 20, there are 14 free episodes available for Snapchatters to check out. The new service carries the first episode of each of the following shows:

Gossip Girl (2021)

Euphoria

Genera+ion

The Flight Attendant

Lovecraft Country

Selena + Chef

Game of Thrones

Love Life

Titans

Betty (Season 2, Episode 1)

Looney Tunes

Warrior

Craftopia

World of Calm

If you’re an avid Snapchatter looking for a new show to watch, now’s the perfect time to check out buzzy recent teen hits like Genera+ion, or get some free cooking lessons alongside Selena Gomez by watching Selena + Chef. The roster of available HBO Max Minis will change on an ongoing basis, so be sure to keep checking as new episodes become available in the future.