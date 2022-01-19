Nothing serves up nostalgia quite the way early 2000s Disney TV shows do. There were so many television series that became beloved to fans during those years, but Lizzie McGuire held an extra special place in fans’ hearts. The series, which aired from 2001-2004, starred the one and only Hilary Duff, who rose to fame thanks to her quirky character. The show followed her journey of navigating middle school along with her best friends Miranda and Gordo, and years later, it’s one of her most career-defining roles to date. But as she told Bustle in a new interview, breaking out of the Lizzie McGuire mold she made for herself wasn’t easy.

Duff is now a mother of three, and she’s had countless roles outside of the Disney channel realm. However, she still attributes her earliest work with Disney to her success. “If Lizzie McGuire and Disney taught me anything, it taught me how to work. And how to power through and be energetic and show up,” she said.

Duff was just 13 years old when she began appearing on the tween sitcom, and she admitted it was too young for her to know how to separate herself from the character she played. “I was too young to do a character dive on Lizzie,” she told the outlet. “I think I was just playing myself. And I really related to that girl. She was me, and I was her, and that was that.”

One thing Duff isn’t afraid of? A little honesty. She’s the first to admit her breakout role also hindered her future in Hollywood at certain times. She recalled casting directors saying things like, “Oh, she’s too famous. She’s too sweet. We know her as Lizzie McGuire.”

Ultimately, Duff has a desire to be seen as someone outside of her character from Lizzie McGuire. “By the time I was 18, I was like, ‘If I hear that name [Lizzie McGuire] one more time!’” she said.

These days, Duff has accepted that people will always closely associate her with the Lizzie McGuire name. “I’ve obviously had to think about [Lizzie] a lot,” she said. “The lines get so blurry between me and her, and I think they are for the world, still. And they probably always will be. I think just accepting that has brought me a lot of peace.”