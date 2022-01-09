One special guest star on Clayton’s season of The Bachelor is already turning heads before viewers get a look at Week 2. Hilary Duff will be stepping up to the plate and helping Clayton find what dreams are made of during a group date. The Disney alum took to Instagram and gave everyone a sneak peek at her upcoming cameo on the show, and it has us all ready for Monday night. Bachelor Nation is hyped for the upcoming episode, and Hilary Duff’s Instagram about being on The Bachelor is nothing but exciting.

Duff teased that she would be helping Clayton Echard find his true love in the IG photo that showed both her and the new bachelor. The photo is a still from Duff’s appearance on the Monday, Jan. 10 episode of the dating series. “Back on the dating scene ….. sort of,” she wrote, before sharing that her experience on the show is a career accomplishment. “Who will get a rose? I got to help Clayton look for love on #TheBachelor – career high!!!”

The actor will be assisting Clayton on a group date, in which the contestants will put together a children’s birthday party in Beverly Hills. However, ABC’s description of the episode explained the date will take a turn when one woman starts spending more time with Clayton than to the kids.

Duff is a vocal member of Bachelor Nation, having expressed her love for the reality series plenty of times in the past. In a 2016 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Duff was asked to play a game in which she had to choose from a series of eligible celebrity men with whom she would go on an imaginary date. When a photo of former bachelor Ben Higgins appeared on screen next to a pic of Prince Harry, Duff was a little stumped for words. “Who’s watching The Bachelor right now? Me. I am,” she said as she was deeply considering picking Higgins over the royal. But in the end, she went with Prince Harry.

Clayton’s season had a bit of an unusual start as three women self-eliminated before Night 1 ended. So, maybe a little motivation from Lizzie McGuire herself will turn things around. The Bachelor Season 26’s second episode will air Monday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.