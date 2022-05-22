Hayley Kiyoko's Bachelorette-Inspired Video Confirms She's Dating Becca Tilley

Hayley Kiyoko’s latest music video delivered more than just fun visuals — it also confirmed her long-rumored relationship. On Friday, May 20, Kiyoko dropped her “For the Girls” music video, which confirmed she’s dating Bachelor alum Becca Tilley. Fittingly enough, the video put a satirical twist on The Bachelorette, featuring the singer as the first unofficial lesbian Bachelorette. Directed by Kiyoko herself, this Bachelorette parody is packed with hilarious moments and romantic gestures, all leading up to the big moment fans had been waiting years for when Tilley stepped out of the limo at the end.

Though Kiyoko and Tilley have been together for four years, the pair has never publicly confirmed their relationship until Kiyoko’s latest music video. The video accompanied Kiyoko’s single “For the Girls,” which is off her upcoming sophomore album set to drop in July. Naturally, fans went wild for the music video, which put a spin on The Bachelorette with Kiyoko as the first lesbian Bachelorette. Of course, just like the OG reality show, there are grand limo entraces and rose petals for plenty of romantic vibes.

The satirical spin of the hit reality show begins with Kiyoko meeting a whole slew of suitors arriving in a classic limo — just like the usual first episode of the Bachelorette. There are plenty of silly entrances, including one suitor that arrives in a U-Haul van instead of a limo. Then, the contestants and Kiyoko attend cocktail parties in the mansion to get to know each other before gathering for a rose ceremony to see who gets to stay on the show. But a final surprise is waiting for Kiyoko when a car honks outside and Tilley steps out — of course, there’s immediate chemistry as the two exchange smiles and sultry looks.

Tilley also publicly announced the relationship in an Instagram post on Friday. The clip, which is captioned, “Hard to say if this is a hard or soft launch, but it is a launch,” features sweet moments of the lovebirds — including silly times like dancing together at home.

With Kiyoko’s new “For the Girls” video, it’s safe to say that the pair officially confirmed their relationship in the most epic way possible.