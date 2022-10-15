Hagrid Actor Robbie Coltrane Died, & His Harry Potter Costars Shared Moving Tributes

Oct. 14, 2022 was a sad day in the Wizarding World. Robbie Coltrane, who played the lovable half-giant, half-human Hagrid in the Harry Potter series, passed away at age 72. The Scottish actor and comedian was remembered by his castmates in moving tributes, recalling their fondest memories with of the magical years they worked with Coltrane. Pretty much all of Hogwarts poured out their love, as Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, and more, posted heartfelt tributes in honor of Coltrane.

Coltrane had a successful acting career spanning four decades, which included standout roles the British crime series Cracker, and the James Bond films GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough. But it was is scene-stealing first appearance in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone as Harry’s charismatic escort into the magical world that fans knew Coltrane would become an icon as Hagrid. Radcliffe described Coltrane as “an incredible actor and a lovely man” and “one of the funniest people I’ve ever met,” in a statement posted to his website following the actor’s Oct. 14 death. He reminisced about Coltrane making him and his costars laugh as kids on the set and shared a cherished memory from working on Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. “When we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up,” Radcliffe wrote.

Andy Butterton - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Watson and Grint shared emotional tributes on their Instagrams. Watson posted an Instagram Story remembering Coltrane “was like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had” and praised his care and compassion toward her. “His talent was so immense it made sense he played a giant — he could fill ANY space with his brilliance,” Watson wrote. “There was no better Hagrid.” Grint’s Instagram post captured Coltrane as “warm, compassionate and hilarious,” echoing Watson’s sentiment that “no one else on this planet could of [sic] played Hagrid, only Robbie.” Coltrane was truly one of a kind.

Fellow Harry Potter cast members Felton, Matthew Lewis, James and Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright, and David Thewlis all posted touching tributes to social media as well. Felton thanked Coltrane for being a “big friendly giant on screen but even more so in real life.” While the Phelps brothers, who played Fred and George Weasley, shared memorable quotes from conversations with Coltrane. Wright reflected on Coltrane’s embodiment of Hagrid’s “warmth, sense of home and unconditional love.”

Coltrane’s British agent, Belinda Wright said he had been “unwell for some time” before his passing in Larbert, Scotland, The New York Times reported. Coltrane is survived by his children, Spencer and Alice McMillan. Rest in peace, the Keeper of Keys and Grounds of Hogwarts.