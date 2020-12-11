Alexis Bledel Is Leaving The Handmaid's Tale, So Emily Won't Be In Season 5

Before Season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale was even released, The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 was in the works. On Dec. 10, 2020, Disney (which owns The Handmaid's Tale's streamer Hulu) made a bunch of big announcements about all its brands, and Margaret Atwood fans learned more dystopian drama was in store. As audiences wait for details on the release date, trailer, cast, and plot, here's everything that's known so far about the upcoming fifth season of The Handmaid's Tale:

The dark Hulu series is based on Atwood's iconic 1985 novel of the same name. But, the series has moved well beyond the story the author put out in that first book. By the end of Season 3, June (Elisabeth Moss) was posed to become a rebel leader in the dystopia of Gilead, and Season 4 saw her begin her revenge plan on Gilead after escaping to the safe haven of Canada.

Bruce Miller, the creator and showrunner of The Handmaid's Tale talked to The Hollywood Reporter about the Season 5 renewal. "We’re very grateful to Hulu and MGM that the show will be returning for a fifth season, and especially to our loyal fans for their support," he said. "We are thrilled to be able to continue to tell these stories, with our incredible cast and crew, and can’t wait to be back on the air with season four next year."

Here are all the details fans need to know about Season 5 of the series.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Release Date

Hulu

There's no word yet on exactly when Season 5 will arrive. Production on the new season began at the start of 2022, and is predicted to wrap up this summer. Hopefully, that means the new season will hit Hulu towards the end of 2022, if not in early 2023.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Trailer

There’s no footage of Season 5 just yet. But, the cast of the show did release a video to celebrate the Season 5 announcement:

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Cast

In addition to Moss, the Handmaid's Tale series cast includes Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, and Sam Jaeger. These actors are all expected to return in Season 5... with one major exception.

On Friday, May 27, Bledel confirmed she would not be returning as the escaped handmaid Emily in the fifth season. “After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid’s Tale at this time,” Bledel said in a statement to Variety. “I am forever grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support.”

Hulu

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Plot

It's a little early to predict the exact plot of Season 5, but fans can expect to see more of June's journey to take down the totalitarian regime of Gilead.