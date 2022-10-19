Since the start of The Handmaid’s Tale, the power dynamics have never favored June. Being a Handmaid in Gilead meant she spent her life a prisoner, while Serena Joy, as a Wife, has always been higher on the pecking order. However, The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5, Episode 8 promo shows that role reverse has finally come between Serena and June, as the former hits rock bottom and the other sees her fortunes rise.

Warning: Spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5, Episode 7 follow. Episode 7, “No Man’s Land,” was a tour-de-force for actors Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski, who play June and Serena, respectively. The two characters spent the day delivering Serena’s baby, Noah, as June flashed back to her first experience of a birthing ceremony in Gilead. June successfully delivered the child, but the sepsis set in afterward, and Serena began to grow feverish.

Determined not to let Serena pass, as so many Wives in Gilead had allowed happen to Handmaids, she took mother and baby to the hospital. The irony is that Serena was correct that the hospital was not a safe place — not because the Wheelers would find her, but because immigration would. Having lost her diplomatic status, Serena was technically in the country without a visa. Luke was too happy to call the authorities and give the woman a taste of her own medicine.

Perhaps Luke thought he was doing as June would want, but as the promo for Episode 8 shows, he doesn’t understand her relationships with those in Gilead at all.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5, Episode 8 is titled “Motherland,” and the synopsis confirms what audiences already guessed. “June considers a tempting but risky offer from a surprise visitor. Serena hits rock bottom and searches for allies.”

June’s offer is obviously from Lawrence, though it’s unclear if he is the surprise visitor or if it comes through an intermediary. As for Serena’s journey, Strahovski told Entertainment Weekly in a recent interview that some of her favorite scenes this season are in Episode 8. “There’s more rock bottom to come for her in a very big way,” she teased.

“Given that she’s now in a position that is not privileged or how she’s used to being, I don’t think she’s going to know how to be as savvy in her manipulation as she has been in the past,” Strahovski said. “She’s going to flail a little bit in that department, which is exciting to watch, and it was exciting for me to perform.”

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 continues with new episodes streaming every Wednesday on Hulu.