Hallie Batchelder’s hangover recovery routine involves a bit of yin and yang. “I recently moved to a building in Tribeca with a sauna in the basement,” the 27-year-old says. “I’ll wake up and sweat it out after I chug at least 3 gallons of water.” Then, she goes to brunch. “I’m not a big coffee person after a night of drinking; it makes me more anxious. But I’ll dabble in a Bloody Mary. Sometimes the only way out is through.”

The Extra Dirty podcaster would know — she’s built a following of 566,000 on TikTok and 211,000 on Instagram for her unfiltered stories about nights out in New York and navigating the dating scene, always with a dirty martini in hand. Since launching her podcast under Alex Cooper’s Unwell network in December, she’s been jet-setting from Lake Tahoe to Miami with besties Graydon Cutler and Lauren Fishbein in tow. She’s also busy with brand collabs, like her latest team-up with Garage to promote the clothing brand’s new sweat sets and layering pieces.

Here, Batchelder chats about her summer plans and what she’s manifesting.

Elite Daily: We recently ran into each other at Unwell Weekend Miami, and now we’re back in New York for your event with Garage. What else have you been up to lately?

Hallie Batchelder: Right now, I’m trying to find a bit of comfort in the chaos of traveling. I’ve been bouncing around from location to location, trying to sneak away from winter in New York to warmer places. I’m keeping busy with in-person activations, brand deals, and other projects — and I’ve been having fun. I feel like the busier I am as a person, the better I am mentally.

The audacity these men have is hilarious to me.

ED: Have you had time for dating and going out in New York at all?

HB: Barely. My traveling schedule has significantly impacted my opportunity to date, but no one’s really asking me on dates right now anyway. I’m going to blame it on the traveling.

ED: I would think after the podcast launch, your DMs would be popping off.

HB: I mean, I’m not saying my DMs aren’t popping off.

ED: But you’re not responding.

HB: Right. The DMs have been pretty juicy since I became a podcaster. Because of the way I talk online, I think guys just assume they can say anything they want to me and I’ll put out, which is not the case. It’s not like I’m out here getting with every guy. I just talk about my experiences, and not everyone is open to doing that.

I’ve gotten a lot of guys sending me salacious DMs. The audacity these men have is hilarious to me.

Steck Studios

ED: Summer’s coming, thank God. 2024 was brat — what’s the theme of 2025?

HB: I want to have a silly summer. I just want to laugh with my friends, travel more, and not take anything seriously. I’ll be spending a lot of the summer in Nantucket with a little time in Europe, and I’ll be in the Hamptons often for work — but I’m trying to keep it fun and flirty.

ED: I’ve been watching Summer House, and I feel like I need to be in the Hamptons this summer now.

HB: Last summer was my first one there, and I will say it’s a magical place, but it probably takes years off my life.

ED: Anyone on your dream guest list for the podcast?

HB: There are so many. I think Kathy Hilton would be really funny. We would have so much to talk about. Her sense of humor is so dry, and she’s out of touch in the best way possible. Her one-liners are everything to me. I feel like we could really hit it off.

ED: Are you manifesting anything currently?

HB: I’m manifesting wealth and health and everything in between. I want to be the happiest and best version of myself, maintain the good friends I have, keep my circle close, and keep on pushing.

ED: I love how there are no men in the manifestation list.

HB: I don’t really manifest men, but I hope there’s a guy out there manifesting me. Why should I have to do it?

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.