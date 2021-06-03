Hailey Has A Message For "Judgmental" Christians Who Say She Sets A Bad Example

Life as a celebrity equates to constant criticism, and Hailey Baldwin has had it with overly judgmental people telling her how to live her life. In a new interview, Baldwin revealed how typical it is to receive hate-filled messages hyper-criticizing her actions. Hailey Baldwin's quotes about judgmental Christians were so honest.

It’s common knowledge Baldwin and Justin Bieber are devoted Christians, and they often spend their weekends attending church together. But Baldwin says religion has also become complicated for her after meeting fellow Christians who were overly analytical about her lifestyle. During her June 2 interview with Yvonne Orji from her YouTube series A Conversation With, Baldwin got real about dealing with Christians with negative opinions about her.

"I've met Christian people that are just super judgmental and made me feel like I'm a bad person because I don't live my life the way they think I should live my life," she told Orji.

Baldwin explained that she’s second-guessed herself on certain social media posts after getting negative feedback from her Christian followers. “Am I doing something wrong?” Baldwin would ask herself. “[Or] am I setting a bad example?” because “people in the church see this.”

But make no mistake: Religion takes center stage in Baldwin’s life, and she admitted it’s the glue that holds her marriage together. "They ask me all the time, ‘What would you say is the biggest thing in your relationship? And I'm like, ‘It's our faith.' It's what we believe in. If we didn't have that, we wouldn't even be here. We wouldn't even be together,” she said.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Baldwin was sure to point out that being a Christian girl through and through does not mean she’s perfect. “I am a human being who still makes mistakes and is flawed and is going to continue to make mistakes and be flawed,” she said. Most importantly, she’s controlling the narrative of her own life. “I do believe that when someone is persuaded, they’re persuaded by God. It’s not my job to do that.”