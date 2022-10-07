Schmitt Enters His Bossy Era In The New Grey's Anatomy Promo

Grey Sloan Memorial is practically a whole new hospital. For Season 19, Grey’s Anatomy has had an overhaul, with a new class of interns and a rebooted residency program. Along with all those changes, Dr. Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) has stepped up to take on the role of chief resident. And the promo for Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, Episode 2 shows Schmitt stepping into his new power.

When Grey’s Anatomy picked up with the Season 19 premiere on Oct. 6, it was six months after the disastrous events of the Season 18 finale when the Grey Sloan residency program was basically burned to the ground. But in those six months, the doctors of Grey Sloan have seemed to rebuild their program. The new class of interns may not have the shiny superstar credentials of previous classes, but they’re definitely going to breathe some new life into Grey’s Anatomy. Although there’s a new class of interns, the program is still severely lacking in residents, and that’s where Schmitt comes in. At the start of Season 19, Episode 1, he was teamed up with Jo (Camilla Luddington) as an OB resident. But he quickly bailed on that job and petitioned to be named chief resident. It all worked out for him, and now in the promo for Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, Episode 2, it looks like he’s embraced the bossiness that comes with his new job title.

In the promo, Schmitt warns the interns not to let anyone die, and he also offers some advice in the form of a callback to his first surgery. “Don’t kill anyone, or drop anything inside a patient,” Schmitt says, recalling the time he earned the nickname “Glasses” by, well, dropping his glasses inside an open body on the operating table.

Meanwhile, Schmitt isn’t the only doctor with a new job. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) is the interim chief of surgery, and she appointed Nick (Scott Speedman) the head of the residency program. However, the promo also hints that Meredith isn’t exactly happy with the changes Nick’s made in his new role. It’s clearly a big period of adjustment for everyone on Grey’s Anatomy this season as a new era begins.

Season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.