Addison Is Back And Better Than Ever In This Grey's Anatomy Sneak Peek

Addison Montgomery is back and she’s here to save the residents of Grey’s Anatomy. Well, at the very least, she’s going to save their residency program. The Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 3 promo features Addison (Kate Walsh) finally returning to Grey Sloan Memorial, along with a reference to one of the most iconic Grey’s moments ever.

When Addison first appeared on Grey’s Anatomy in Season 1, she made a splash by crashing Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Derek’s (Patrick Dempsey) date night. She introduced herself and revealed a major roadblock in Meredith and Derek’s then-burgeoning relationship by saying to Mer, “You must be the woman who's been screwing my husband.”

Now, all these years later, Addison is back on Grey’s Anatomy, but she’s more focused on medicine than romance. This time around, she says to a group of residents, “I'm Dr. Addison Montgomery... and you must be the group that's been screwing up the program." Classic, iconic, everything!

Addison wasn’t so successful in saving her marriage to Derek, but hopefully this time around she’ll have more luck getting the residency program back on track. The rest of the promo shows a sneak peek clip of Addison taking charge in the operating room. Apparently, the air conditioning goes out in the hospital (there’s always something wrong at Grey Sloan, isn’t there?) but Addison refuses to close up her patient. Instead, she tells Richard (James Pickens Jr.) to get her the one doctor she knows can help her save the patient’s life: Meredith Grey.

You can check out the promo below:

When Walsh announced her return to Grey’s Anatomy in September 2021, she said, “I'm so excited to be home again joining Shonda [Rhimes], Ellen, and the rest of the incredible cast. This season — 18, whew! — just wait until you see what she has in store for you.” The promo doesn’t provide all the details of Addison’s return, but fans are one step closer to finding out exactly what is she has in store this season.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.