Grey's Anatomy Fans Have A Scary Theory About Bailey Based On This Promo

You never know who’s in danger on Grey’s Anatomy. It’s a show that spent nearly an entire season with its main character Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) in a coma, so audiences should be prepared for pretty much anything to happen. In the latest promo for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 15, another main character’s fate is up in the air. This time around, Bailey could be in trouble, and Grey’s fans are worried.

At the end of Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 14, Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) learned the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital residency program is in danger of getting shut down. The promo for the next episode picks right up with that drama. “Our residency program is being assessed as to whether or not it should be allowed to continue,” Bailey tells Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) with a lot of tension in her voice.

But the future of the residency program isn’t the only thing stressing Bailey out. She’s also confronted by the fact that Meredith might leave Grey Sloan to take a full-time position in Minnesota, and that prospect has Bailey really upset. As she tells Meredith that she can’t abandon the program that “raised” her, she starts to have trouble breathing and appears distressed. Understandably, fans are worried about what this moment could mean for Bailey’s health, especially considering everything she’s already been through.

A lot of fans are worried that Bailey’s health scare in the promo could be another heart attack, like the one she suffered in Season 14. Fans have rushed to the comments section of the promo on YouTube to ponder whether or not Meredith’s possible career move will be the thing that does Bailey in. Other fans are wondering if Bailey’s reaction to Meredith in the promo could actually be a panic attack, which is also very scary. Bailey has anxiety and OCD, so it would make sense for the stress of both the residency program evaluation and Meredith contemplating leaving to catch up to her and cause her some major distress. Fans will just have to tune in to the next episode of Grey’s Anatomy to find out which theory about Bailey — if any — becomes a reality.

Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy continues Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.