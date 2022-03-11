Maggie Uncovers A Family Secret In The Grey's Anatomy Episode 12 Promo

Grey’s Anatomy may be set in a hospital, but sometimes it can feel more like a family drama than a medical show. After all, the whole series began with Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) beginning her internship at the same hospital where her legendary surgeon mother Ellis Grey made history. And with the addition of another one of Ellis’ daughters, Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) in Season 11, all the family drama got ratcheted up a knotch. Now, in the promo for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 12, it looks like Maggie is going to uncover yet another family secret.

After getting married to Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill) last season, Maggie hasn’t had a lot of major storylines so far in Season 18. Well, that’s all going to change when she discovers a long-lost letter from her mother. Meredith’s daughter Zola has been on a real Ellis Grey kick lately. In Season 18, Episode 11, she was watching a video of one of Ellis’ surgeries as Mer left for work, and the promo for next week’s episode shows Zola going through a box of Ellis’ things. Time will tell if this is all foreshadowing for Zola’s burgeoning career in medicine (hey, like mother, like daughter, right?) but in the meantime, Zola’s digging leads to the discovery of a letter addressed to Maggie. Maggie never got to meet or speak to her birth mother, so a letter from her could reveal something big. You can check out the full promo below:

Meanwhile, love is in the air for Meredith and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone). In the Episode 12 promo, Mer’s doctor boyfriend Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) says the big L-word, marking a big step forward in Meredith’s first major post-Derek relationship. While Mer and Nick make some big proclamations, thibgs heat up between Amelia and Kai (E.R. Fightmaster). Amelia gets to totally fangirl over Kai, who shows off their rockstar side during a performance for Amelia. Fans will have to wait and see how these love stories pan out in next week’s episode.

Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy continues Thursday, March 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.