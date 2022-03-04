Owen Takes A Turn For The Worse In This New Grey's Promo

If there’s one thing Grey’s Anatomy fans know by now, it’s that no one is ever really safe. With 18 seasons packed full of all kinds of accidents and tragedies, someone’s life is usually at stake — even if it seems like they’re in the clear. Based on the Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 11 promo, it looks like that’s going to be the tenuous situation for Owen Hunt.

Warning: Spoilers for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 10 follow. When Grey’s Anatomy returned in February after its winter hiatus, audiences found out whether or not Owen survived the major car crash from the Season 18 winter finale. It turns out he made it though with a few broken bones, and it seemed like he was on the mend. But in the promo for the March 10 episode, Owen takes a big turn for the worse. While in physical therapy with Link (Chris Carmack), Owen (Kevin McKidd) appears to get dizzy and requires a CT scan, plus some special medical attention. The real drama comes when Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) needs to make a choice: scrub in on Owen’s potentially life-saving surgery, or continue with the game-changing Parkinson’s surgery she’s been preparing for all season. You can check out the dramatic promo below:

This stumble in Owen’s recovery couldn’t come at a more inopportune time. Not only does it line up with the climactic Parkinson’s surgery Amelia and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) have been working toward all year, but it also happens just as Owen’s wife Teddy (Kim Raver) discovers a big secret about Owen. At the end of Episode 10, Teddy watched Heather, the widow of Owen’s late military vet patient Nathan, pull life-ending drugs from Owen’s car. Teddy spent that episode trying to learn about the secrets Owen was keeping. Now it looks like just as she found the truth, she might lose Owen.

Meanwhile, just as one doctor is in danger, another makes his return to Grey Sloan Memorial. The promo shows Tom Koracick (Greg Germann) stepping back into his scrubs after leaving last season. He’ll be back to assist with the big Parkinson’s surgery, which looks like it just might go down in history as one of Grey’s biggest OR moments.

Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy continues on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.