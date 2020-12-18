7 Grey’s Anatomy Gift Ideas For Loyal Fans Of The Show

Grey's Anatomy may go on a winter hiatus each year, but that doesn't mean you can't celebrate the holidays with your favorite TV doctors. Sure, you could always rewatch older seasons on Netflix to relive all the most dramatic moments. Another option is to spend your winter break poring over fan theories about what will happen between Meredith and her new love interest Nick. But perhaps the most festive way to celebrate the holidays with a Grey's Anatomy fan is to give them some presents inspired by their favorite show. These Grey's Anatomy gift ideas will have any fan feeling like they're hanging out in Seattle with all the Grey Sloan Memorial surgeons.

Grey's Anatomy has been on the air for 18 seasons and counting, so it's amassed quite the large and passionate fan base over the years. That's 18 seasons' worth of jokes, heartbreaks, and countless bits of trivia for fans to draw from as they pick out their favorite Grey's Anatomy-inspired gifts.

There are all kinds of Grey's Anatomy fans out there. Some are in it for the lasting friendships, while others tune in for the steamy romances. And then there are the wannabe surgeons who are fans of the medical storylines that are woven into all the interpersonal drama. No matter which type of fan you're buying for, these Grey's Anatomy gift ideas are perfect for this holiday season.

ABC

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. A Cozy Sweatshirt

Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital might not exist in real life, but if it did, this sweatshirt would definitely be available in the gift shop. This sweatshirt is perfect for a cozy Grey's Anatomy marathon.

2. McDreamy Candle Scents

If you're still not over Mer and Der, then you can channel some of the McDreamy vibes with this scented candle, which smells like "a beautiful day to save lives."

3. All The Grey's Trivia You Could Want

True Grey's Anatomy fans will be able to prove their dedication to the series by studying this trivia book harder than any of the Grey's surgeons studied for their boards.

4. The Original Interns T-Shirt

Grey's Anatomy has a big ensemble of actors who cycle in and out of the show over the years, but it all began with the original five interns: Meredith, Cristina, Alex, George, and Izzie. You can commemorate the quintet with the cute shirt.

5. A Mug For Your Person

The day Meredith and Cristina declared each other their person was the day best friends all around the world found a new, profound way to describe their relationship. You can celebrate your person with this adorable mug.

6. Some Mer & Der Home Decor

Meredith and Derek will forever be *the* great love story of Grey’s Anatomy and you can commemorate them with this pillow cover that replicates their iconic above-the-bed mural and Post-It note wedding vows.

7. A Tote With a Beautiful Reminder

“It’s a beautiful day to save lives” was Derek’s catchphrase for a reason. With this tote, it can become any Grey’s fans catchphrase, too.

Season 18 of Grey's Anatomy airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.