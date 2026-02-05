A Gossip Girl Sequel All About Blair Waldorf Is Coming

Attention, Upper East Siders, a beloved fashionista is returning to reclaim her throne. Blair Waldorf is getting her own sequel, set 20 years after the Gossip Girl series. The new project will center on the former teen queen now in her 40s — and it sounds like she’s had a bit of a fall from grace since she ruled the streets of Manhattan back in the day.

A new novel titled Blair, written by Gossip Girl author Cecily von Ziegesar, was announced on Feb. 4. While specific details were kept quiet, Deadline did reveal that Blair will be set 20 years after the events of von Ziegesar’s novel series, which were released from 2002 to 2009. The story will be about Blair, who is now in her 40s, returning to the New York City social scene.

The plot seems to imply that Blair had left New York and seriously changed her lifestyle in the years since Gossip Girl ended. In the series finale of the CW adaptation, Blair married Chuck Bass, and a five-year time jump revealed that the couple were raising a son named Henry. The new book will definitely need to give an update on Blair and Chuck’s marital status, and some insight on their parenting.

CW

The novel, which is slated for a Summer 2027 release, also opens the door for another potential Gossip Girl reboot. Leighton Meester has indicated she may be open to reprising her role as Blair in the past, though not very enthusiastically. “I don't know maybe,” the actor said in 2022 about a possible return. “That's all I'll say for now, you know. You never say never.”

However, Meester was specifically speaking about potentially appearing in the 2021 Gossip Girl reboot at the time, and was concerned Blair wouldn’t “fit in” with the “whole new thing” that show was doing. Perhaps she’d be more eager to revisit Blair in a sequel series that’s literally made for her character. But for right now, it’s mere speculation if Blair will be adapted from page to screen.