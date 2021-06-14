Girls5eva Season 2 Is Officially Happening & Here's What We Know About It

The girls are one step closer to being famous 5eva. A little over a month after the ‘90s girl group-inspired musical comedy series Girls5eva premiered on Peacock, the streaming service announced it was renewed for a second season. Given the rollercoaster ride of hilarious pop songs and music industry drama that erupted in the first season, there’s a lot to look forward to in Girls5eva Season 2, so here’s everything we know about the upcoming season so far.

In its debut season, Girls5eva introduced viewers to Dawn (Sara Bareilles), Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry), Summer (Busy Philipps), and Gloria (Paula Pell), who are the surviving members of the one-hit-wonder ‘90s girl group Girls5eva. The band’s fifth member, Ashley (Ashley Park), died in the years since their fame. Though the four women had become estranged since disbanding Girls5eva, they decide to reunite when a rap sampling their song becomes a hit and capitalize on the renewed attention.

They set a goal to perform at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, but their individual struggles threaten to get in the way of a successful comeback. Songwriter Dawn can’t seem to tap into her old mojo, luxurious Wickie is hiding her severe financial downfall, delusional Summer is forced to face the truth about her marriage, and workaholic Gloria has to re-learn how to let loose. In the end, they stage their perfectly imperfect comeback at the Jingle Ball, so Season 2 seems like it will further follow the reunited group’s continued rise.

Girls5eva Season 2 Release Date

Peacock has yet to announce when Season 2 will premiere, but given the quick renewal time, fans can hopefully expect the new episodes to drop about a year after Season 1 premiered, which would be in May of 2022.

Girls5eva Season 2 Cast

Of course, the four leads will be back to reprise their roles in Season 2, but aside from that, nothing is confirmed yet. Given executive producer Tina Fey’s impressive comedy connections, though, fans can very likely expect more big-name guest stars to pop up as fun new characters. Season 1 included Stephen Colbert, Vanessa Williams, and more celebs as guest stars.

Girls5eva Season 2 Trailer

It’s still way too early for a Season 2 trailer, but the Girls5eva team did give the fans some content to help celebrate the renewal. An album featuring all the original songs from Season 1 is now available to stream on Spotify.

Get ready for more catchy bops and laugh-out-loud antics when Girls5eva returns for Season 2 on Peacock.