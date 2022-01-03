Genevieve From The Bachelor Is Already Pretty IG Famous

2022 has finally arrived, and it’s brought a brand new bachelor along with it. This time around, its hopeless romantic Clayton Echard who will be handing out the roses on Season 26 of The Bachelor, and all eyes are on the 31 women competing for his heart. It may be too early to really pick out a true frontrunner, but Genevieve Parisi is definitely a standout, thanks to her impressive Instagram and the interests she shares with Clayton.

Fans got to learn a lot about Clayton during his time on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette. The medical sales representative from Missouri made his intentions to fall in love and start a family very clear, but unfortunately, it just didn’t work out with Michelle. His earnest desire to find his true love led to him becoming the bachelor, though, and now he’ll have the chance to find someone who shares his values and dreams.

That someone could very well be Genevieve. In her bio on ABC’s website, she seems to have a lot in common with Clayton. She is looking for a man who has a good relationship with his mother and won’t change his personality around other guys, both of which seem to describe the new bachelor. She also mentions that she loves fishing, which is also one of Clayton’s favorite pastimes.

Genevieve Parisi’s Real Job

Genevieve is a bartender in Los Angeles, California. Though she lives in the big city now, she describes herself as “a small town girl living in Los Angeles” in her Instagram bio. She’s originally from Rehoboth, Massachusetts.

Genevieve Parisi’s Age

Genevieve is 26 years old. She was born on June 11, making her a Gemini.

Genevieve Parisi’s Instagram

From her Instagram, it’s clear Genevieve’s true love is the beach. Most of her glam photos show her posing by the water or partying with friends on a boat. She’s definitely already a social media pro, too — her Instagram account boasts nearly 47,000 followers on the day of The Bachelor Season 26’s premiere.

Season 26 of The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.