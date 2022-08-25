Gabby’s Still On Team Nate After Those Cheating Rumors

Even if the rumors are true, Gabby Windey isn’t putting too much stock into them. ICYMI, Bachelorette fan-favorite Nate Mitchell was at the center of some major internet controversy when Reality Steve shared piping hot tea about Nate’s past and love life. The SparkNotes version? According to his ex-girlfriends, Kelsey Fankhauser and Laree Starke, Nate was seeing both of them at the same time... oh, and according to Kelsey (his ex of 18 months), he kept his child a secret. Sooo, yeah, not the best look. But apparently, Gabby isn’t too concerned about the drama. She defended Nate after the cheating rumors, and her reasoning actually makes a lot of sense.

“I’ll always have his back 100%. He was nothing but good to me,” she told Extra on Aug. 24. “When we met, he really was a role model for a lot of the guys and stood up for me and stood up for what he believed in, so I have a hard time knowing that person, thinking anything else about him, no matter what comes out online.”

Apparently, all the offscreen drama and Reality Steve’s exposé will be addressed on the “Men Tell All” episode, which is set to air on Aug. 29.

Other Bachelor Nation alums have also spoken out in defense of Nate. On their podcast Bachelors In The City, Peter Weber and Dustin Kendrick addressed the controversy. According to Dustin (who is one of Nate’s close friends), he was never in an official relationship with Kelsey. “The year and a half of being together with Nate is baloney,” he said on the podcast. “They were dating, they were seeing each other, they were feeling things out.”

And according to Dustin, there was a reason Nate kept her away from his daughter. “Also, this girl is a party girl,” he said. “Nate knew this was not the type of girl to introduce to [his] daughter.” Ummm, OK.

Though Nate hasn’t really addressed the rumors yet, only saying there are “two sides to every story,” it sounds like fans will finally hear what he has to say at the “Men Tell All.” Fingers crossed he doesn’t recycle Dustin’s “party girl” excuse... cause, um, what was that?