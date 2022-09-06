Fantasy Suite dates are always a big deal on The Bachelorette, and they’re an even bigger deal this season. Each of the two Bachelorettes have in three fantasy suite dates, and the drama is spread out over the course of two episodes. It’s a lot. Gabby Windey kicked things off the first night of Fantasy Suites with a romantic date with Erich Schwer. Things went well (for the most part), but fans still had a lot to say about their date — and Twitter was a little confused about how everything went down.

Fantasy Suites started off in Mexico, specifically in Riviera Maya, where Gabby and Erich got to enjoy the beautiful landscape. They visited a cenote — a natural swimming hole with crystal clear, blue water — and took a literal leap of faith off a dock. The Bachelor franchise loves a metaphor about jumping into love, and they definitely did not let the opportunity pass by during Gabby and Erich’s date. (Jumping into a natural pool is just like falling in love, right? Right?)

However, the pacing of the episode was a little... off? Gabby let a lot of time pass by as she contemplated taking the leap from the highest point at the cenote. She was (understandably) nervous about jumping from such a great height, and so she waited... and waited... and waited to jump. And although Erich was really patient with her, the internet didn’t exactly follow suit.For some reason, ABC producers decided to keep her entire internal debate in the episode... and fans were left a little lost by the whole ordeal.

In addition to Gabby and Erich, there was one other major presence on their date: a black box. Gabby was wearing a bathing suit for her cenote jump, but the producers deemed her look too inappropriate for TV and so they covered her up with a black box.

During the night portion of their date, though, Gabby and Erich ditched the black box. Instead, the duo showed exactly why they’re a solid couple to root for. Gabby thanked Erich for welcoming her into his family during hometowns, and she continued to open up to Erich about her difficult upbringing. Erich showed his support in a big way, winning the affection of Twitter.

Gabby and Erich spent the night together in the Fantasy Suite and they barely wanted to say goodbye to each other the next day, so things are looking rosy for these two so far.

Season 19 of The Bachelorette continues Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.