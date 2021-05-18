Gabby Barrett's "I Hope" Lyrics Brutally Call Out A Cheating Ex

Gabby Barrett is one of those artists who can effortlessly jump from one genre to the next. She’s a country girl at heart, but her April 2020 “I Hope” remix featuring pop star Charlie Puth appealed to both pop and country crowds — putting Barrett on the map in a big way. You’ve surely heard her breakout hit before, but are you ready to sing along? Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth's "I Hope" lyrics are all too relatable.

How, exactly, did a budding country singer end up collaborating with Puth? Well, it all came together rather unexpectedly, she told Variety in September 2020. “He had messaged me and was just like, ‘Oh my gosh, this song is killer. I haven’t heard a song like this in years. Is there any way that I could remix this song?’” she recalled.

Puth not only remixed the song, but he surprised Barrett and added his own vocals.

“I was like, ‘Okay, he’s going to make a club remix to the song. And he sends me a message a couple of days later and he’s like, ‘Hey, check this out,’” she told the outlet. “And I click it and I’m listening to it and I’m like, ‘Okay, this sounds about the same.’ And then I get to the second verse and his vocals are on the song!”

The duo has since performed “I Hope” live at the 2020 CMA Awards, and the song even went 4x platinum in the United States. You can hear the song in full below.

Whether you’re already well-acquainted with the song, or you’re a new fan of Barrett’s, here’s every revenge-fueled lyric you should know for your next car ride sing-along.

Intro: Charlie Puth

Yeah yeah

Ohh, ohh, yeah

Verse 1: Gabby Barrett

I, I hope she makes you smile

The way you made me smile on the other end of a phone

In the middle of a highway driving alone

Oh baby I, I hope you hear a song

That makes you sing along and gets you thinking about her

Then the last several miles turn into a blur, yeah

Chorus: Gabby Barrett

I hope you both feel the sparks by the end of the drive

I hope you know she’s the one by the end of the night

I hope you never ever felt more free

Tell your friends that you’re so happy

I hope she comes along and wrecks every one of your plans

I hope you spend your last dime to put a rock on her hand

I hope she’s wilder than your wildest dreams

She’s everything you’re ever gonna need

And then I hope she cheats, like you did on me

And then I hope she cheats, like you did on me

Verse 2: Charlie Puth

Yeah babe, I hope she shows up in a 2 am pic from a friend

Hanging on to a girl just to rub it in

I hope you stay up all night all alone waiting by the phone

And then he calls

And baby I, I hope you work it out

Forgive and just about forget, let him take you on a first date again

And when you lean in for a kiss

Chorus: Gabby Barrett

I hope you both feel the sparks by the end of the drive

I hope you know he’s the one by the end of the night

I hope you never ever felt more free

Tell your friends that you’re so happy

I hope he comes along and wrecks every one of your plans

I hope he spends his last dime to put a rock on your hand

I hope she’s wilder than your wildest dreams

She’s everything you’re ever gonna need

And then I hope he cheats, like you did on me

And then I hope he cheats, like you did on me

Bridge: Gabby Barrett

I hope what goes comes all the way around

I hope she makes you feel the same way

About her that I feel about you right now