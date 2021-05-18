Gabby Barrett's "I Hope" Lyrics Brutally Call Out A Cheating Ex
She did NOT hold back.
Gabby Barrett is one of those artists who can effortlessly jump from one genre to the next. She’s a country girl at heart, but her April 2020 “I Hope” remix featuring pop star Charlie Puth appealed to both pop and country crowds — putting Barrett on the map in a big way. You’ve surely heard her breakout hit before, but are you ready to sing along? Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth's "I Hope" lyrics are all too relatable.
How, exactly, did a budding country singer end up collaborating with Puth? Well, it all came together rather unexpectedly, she told Variety in September 2020. “He had messaged me and was just like, ‘Oh my gosh, this song is killer. I haven’t heard a song like this in years. Is there any way that I could remix this song?’” she recalled.
Puth not only remixed the song, but he surprised Barrett and added his own vocals.
“I was like, ‘Okay, he’s going to make a club remix to the song. And he sends me a message a couple of days later and he’s like, ‘Hey, check this out,’” she told the outlet. “And I click it and I’m listening to it and I’m like, ‘Okay, this sounds about the same.’ And then I get to the second verse and his vocals are on the song!”
The duo has since performed “I Hope” live at the 2020 CMA Awards, and the song even went 4x platinum in the United States. You can hear the song in full below.
Whether you’re already well-acquainted with the song, or you’re a new fan of Barrett’s, here’s every revenge-fueled lyric you should know for your next car ride sing-along.
Intro: Charlie Puth
Yeah yeah
Ohh, ohh, yeah
Verse 1: Gabby Barrett
I, I hope she makes you smile
The way you made me smile on the other end of a phone
In the middle of a highway driving alone
Oh baby I, I hope you hear a song
That makes you sing along and gets you thinking about her
Then the last several miles turn into a blur, yeah
Chorus: Gabby Barrett
I hope you both feel the sparks by the end of the drive
I hope you know she’s the one by the end of the night
I hope you never ever felt more free
Tell your friends that you’re so happy
I hope she comes along and wrecks every one of your plans
I hope you spend your last dime to put a rock on her hand
I hope she’s wilder than your wildest dreams
She’s everything you’re ever gonna need
And then I hope she cheats, like you did on me
And then I hope she cheats, like you did on me
Verse 2: Charlie Puth
Yeah babe, I hope she shows up in a 2 am pic from a friend
Hanging on to a girl just to rub it in
I hope you stay up all night all alone waiting by the phone
And then he calls
And baby I, I hope you work it out
Forgive and just about forget, let him take you on a first date again
And when you lean in for a kiss
Chorus: Gabby Barrett
I hope you both feel the sparks by the end of the drive
I hope you know he’s the one by the end of the night
I hope you never ever felt more free
Tell your friends that you’re so happy
I hope he comes along and wrecks every one of your plans
I hope he spends his last dime to put a rock on your hand
I hope she’s wilder than your wildest dreams
She’s everything you’re ever gonna need
And then I hope he cheats, like you did on me
And then I hope he cheats, like you did on me
Bridge: Gabby Barrett
I hope what goes comes all the way around
I hope she makes you feel the same way
About her that I feel about you right now