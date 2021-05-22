5 Facts About Gabby Barrett That Will Impress The Hell Out Of You

While some American Idol hopefuls have a hard time separating their careers from the reality show, Season 16 contestant Gabby Barrett has done so effortlessly. The singer has built a loyal following in just a few short years, and with a boost from her national television run, she’s well on her way to becoming a household name. Originally hailing from Munhall, PA, Barrett finished third on American Idol in 2018 and has since been holding it down in major cities across the U.S., hitting all the most iconic stages. You’re going to want to keep tabs on her blossoming career, and these facts about Gabby Barrett are pretty darn impressive considering she’s just getting started.

Barrett’s debut album, Goldmine, arrived in June 2020 and it instantly got critics talking. Barrett stayed true to the country sound Idol fans fell in love with throughout her time on the show, while also implementing pop sensibilities by way of a Charlie Puth collab. She’s since embarked on several major tours and is undoubtedly county music’s starlet of the moment. Barrett may still be relatively new to the scene, but these facts will have you convinced she’s gunning to be the next Taylor Swift.

Barrett Had The Biggest Streaming Debut For A Female Country Singer

When Barrett released her debut album Goldmine in June 2020, she made a major splash. In fact, she broke records. The album received 15.98 million on-demand streams in its first week, a number that superseded any female country artist that came before her.

Her Husband, Cade Foehner, Is Also A Successful Musician

One scroll through Barrett’s Instagram page and you’ll see dozens of cute photos with her hubby. Foehner, also a country musician, tied the knot with Barrett in 2019.

When she performed her song “The Good Ones” on The Late Late Show with James Corden in April 2021, she explained how the song was inspired by Foehner.

She’s A Mom

Barrett gave birth to an adorable baby girl named Baylah May in January 2021.

‌She Toured With Country Icon Brad Paisley

Barrett is well on her way to being an icon herself, and she’s already got friends in high places. Paisley asked her to open his 2020 world tour, though, much of it was cancelled due to the coronavirus.

She Landed Nine Billboard Music Awards Nominations In 2021

Barrett was the top-nominated female artist at the 2021 BBMAs, receiving nods in a number of categories including Top Country Artist, Top Country Female Artist, and Top Country Album.