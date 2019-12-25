24 Friends Holiday Quotes For All Your Festive Instagram Captions

The Friends theme song promises to "be there for you," and that's never more true than around the holidays. After all, it's the time of year best spent with loved ones, and TV's favorite group of buddies knows how to do it right. Not only do the characters on the classic TV show always have (nearly) picture-perfect celebrations, but they also always have just the right joke to say to add an extra dose of cheer. With that in mind, it's no wonder so many Friends holiday quotes make perfect Instagram captions, no matter what festivities you're taking part in.

The characters of Friends are known for their festive, albeit often unconventional, celebrations around the holidays. There's the Christmas when Phoebe collects dying trees so they have a home for the holidays, and the time she gets a little too aggressive when collecting money for charity. But Lisa Kudrow's character isn't the only one at the center of these kooky, festive episodes. When you're talking about Friends holiday moments, you can't forget the iconic Holiday Armadillo, the character Ross (David Schwimmer) creates in order to teach his son Ben about Hanukkah. Even the non-holiday episodes of Friends are filled with quotes that can be used to convey a little holiday joy; Joey eats enough for any holiday celebration in any given episode, so you can always reference him.

At this point, pretty much anything that comes from the mouths of any of the six characters is quotable, especially when it comes to holiday references. So whether it's Phoebe, the Holiday Armadillo, or any of the other Friends talking, these quotes are perfect for any festive Instagram post.

Warner Bros.

"I'm the Holiday Armadillo! I'm a friend of Santa's and he sent me here to wish you a 'Merry Christmas!'" — Ross "Here's to a lousy Christmas, and a crappy New Year!" — Ross and Rachel "Went to the store, sat on Santa's lap, asked him to bring my friends all kinds of crap. He said all you need is to write them a song. Now you haven't heard it yet, so don't try to sing along... No don't sing along. Monica, Monica have a happy Hanukkah. Saw Santa Claus, he said hello to Ross. And please tell Joey, Christmas will be snowy. And Rachel and Chandler, hasuhwmgg hangler..." — Phoebe "Ugly Naked Guy is decorating his tree! Oh my god, you should see the size of his Christmas balls." — Phoebe "It's like night of the living dead Christmas trees." — Chandler "Happy Christmas Eve Eve!" — Phoebe "What if she gets you one great present, two medium presents, and then a bunch of little presents? And you've just gotten her one great present? I mean, that's just gonna make her feel bad. Why would you do that to her Chandler? Why? Why?" — Rachel "There's coconut in the Hanukkah Menor-eos." — Ross "But I didn't get to shake my belly like a bowl full of jelly." — Chandler "My New Year's resolution is to learn how to play guitar. You know those special skills I have listed on my resumé? I would love it if one of those was true." — Joey "Don't you have to be claymation to say stuff like that?" — Chandler "The charity's on fire!" — Phoebe "I am gonna be happy this year. I am gonna make myself happy." — Ross "Wow, Monica’s letting other people help decorate her tree! Did someone get her drunk again or...?" — Ross "1999! The Year of Joey!" — Joey "My New Year's resolution is to pilot a commercial jet plane." — Phoebe "Chandler, you being here is the greatest Christmas present I could have ever imagined. Now give me my real gift." — Phoebe “What’s not to like? Custard, good. Jam, good. Meat, good!” — Joey “We are dessert stealers. We are living outside the law.” — Rachel "I grew up in a house with Monica, OK? If you didn't eat fast, you didn't eat." — Ross “Here come the meat sweats.” — Joey “Joey doesn’t share food.” — Joey "I deserve a real celebration and I am not gonna let some sweaty little man make me feel badly about it." — Phoebe “I understand why Superman is here, but why is there a porcupine at the Easter Bunny’s funeral?” — Phoebe