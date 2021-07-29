Finneas Shut Down A Rumor That Billie Wishes She Was Poor In The Chillest Way

There’s nothing like a power family to rock the music world. From the Jonas Brothers to the Jackson 5, siblings often share a certain bond that just can’t be compared. Well, when push comes to shove, Billie Eilish and her brother and, songwriter and producer Finneas, have each other’s backs, too. Finneas shut down fake stories about Billie Eilish in the chillest way, proving that he’s basically the older brother everyone needs.

After a photoshopped article that went viral on Twitter claimed Eilish “wanted to be broke and poor” so she could relate to her fans more, the singer’s brother stepped in to defend his little sister. Earlier this week, the since-deleted tweet from a fan account posted a screenshot that appeared to be from a recent interview, where the 19-year-old star said that she started crying when she became rich. But the article turned out to be entirely satirical.

“When I got rich, I started [bawling] my eyes out, I wanted to be poor so I can relate to most of my fans,” the parody account wrote. “I still want to be broke and poor, it looks really fun and cute,” the fake article continued. I mean, seriously?

The tweet went viral immediately, with fans criticizing Billie for her supposed comments.

One Twitter user said, "I had no issue with Billie Eilish until this very moment.” Another tweet said, "Yes because being poor is all about having fun and being cute." A similar tweet read, "I just don't understand how detached from reality Billie must be if she wants to be poor."

Over time, other fans started to notice that the tweet came from a parody account that had tweeted similar fake stories about Eilish in the past, which led Finneas to step in.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It only took a little brotherly love and Eilish’s legal team to get the account suspended, with fans posting alleged screenshots of conversations, confirming the deletion of the account. Finneas, himself, tweeted about the situation, too. “Fake obviously,” he wrote. “Honestly I just wish they’d label this account satire like the onion or something. I have no problem with a joke as long as people know it’s a joke.”

What does Eilish, herself, have to say about all this? She has yet to comment, and instead seems to be focusing on more important things, like the release of her upcoming album, Happier Than Ever, out July 30.