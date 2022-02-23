Here's Everything To Know About Addison Rae's Next Big Acting Project

Addison Rae has officially made the move from phone screens to movie screens. The TikTok phenom made her acting debut in Netflix’s 2021 She’s All That reboot, He’s All That, and now she has her second film lined up. Get ready to go on a stylish journey, because Addison Rae’s movie Fashionista sounds like it’s going to serve looks and drama.

The upcoming Paramount Players movie was first announced on Tuesday, Feb. 22, via Deadline. At the moment, not much is known about Fashionista apart from Rae being attached to star. According to Deadline, Rae had her pick of movie roles to start in after He’s All That blew up, but chose to pursue Fashionista because it “was exactly the type of movie she wanted to do next.”

The movie’s script was first drafted by Amy Andelson and Emily Meyer, the duo who co-wrote blockbuster dance flick Step Up and Netflix’s teen drama series Trinkets. The final script is penned by Laura Terruso, writer/director of the 2018 teen romp Good Girls Get High, who most recently directed Netflix’s 2020 dance movie Work It. Given the dance-heavy pedigree of the screenwriters and Rae’s own buzzy come-up as a dancer on TikTok, it’s safe to assume Rae will be showing off some of her moves in Fashionista.

Fashionista will be Rae’s second major acting role, and given her huge Netflix deal, it definitely won’t be her last. Here’s what’s known about it so far:

Fashionista’s Predicted Release Date

Upon the movie’s announcement at the start of 2022, details about Fashionista are still under wraps. Paramount Players may decide to premiere the movie on the studio’s streaming service Paramount+, as it’s done with past releases, or it could head to theaters. One thing that is for sure, though, is that it’s going to be a bit of a wait. The movie is in active production and seeking a director at the start of 2022, which means it likely won’t start filming until later in 2022 and probably won’t premiere until 2023.

Fashionista’s Cast

Rae is the only actor attached to Fashionista so far. Since there are no plot details just yet, it’s difficult to predict who might round out the cast, so stay tuned for more info in the coming months.

Fashionista’s Predicted Trailer Release

Production on Fashionista isn’t likely to begin until midway through 2022 or later, so fans probably won’t see any footage from the movie until the very end of 2022 or beginning of 2023. Thankfully, Rae posted tons of behind-the-scenes Instagrams and TikToks while filming He’s All That, so hopefully she’ll do the same for Fashionista and fans can easily keep track of the movie.