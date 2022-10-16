So Many Midnight Club Stars Will Be In Mike Flanagan's Next Spooky Netflix Series

Just when you thought it was safe to go to sleep, horror auteur Mike Flanagan has another nightmare brewing for fans of his haunting ghost stories. After turning spooky classics by writers like Shirley Jackson and Henry Thomas into terrifying TV shows, Flanagan is taking on the father of gothic lit for his next project: Edgar Allan Poe. The upcoming Netflix series The Fall of the House of Usher will tell a familiar story for diehard horror fans, and it will also see the return of a ton of familiar faces within the Flanagan-verse. You guessed it — The Fall of the House of Usher cast is packed with fan-fave actors who stole scenes in The Midnight Club, Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and The Haunting of Hill House.

Now on his fifth Netflix horror series, Flanagan has developed a penchant for pulling from a familiar stable of actors for each of his projects. Many of the breakout stars of his 2018 series The Haunting of Hill House returned in brand-new roles for its follow-up The Haunting of Bly Manor. As he expanded to new stories with Midnight Mass and The Midnight Club, Flanagan brought in some new collaborators while also keeping his faves close by with spooky new roles. So it was no surprise to learn that his new series, The Fall of the House of Usher, will star more familiar Flanagan-verse actors than ever before.

The Fall of the House of Usher Cast

A lot of the newer faces Flanagan introduced in The Midnight Club will take on new characters in The Fall of the House of Usher. Ruth Codd (who played Anya in The Midnight Club), Igby Rigney (Kevin), Aya Furukawa (Natsuki), and Sauriyan Sapkota (Amesh) will all appear in The Fall of the House of Usher, along with fellow Midnight Club stars Zach Gilford and Samantha Sloyan.

Netflix

The new show’s cast also includes several more actors who have appeared in Flanagan’s two Haunting entries and/or Midnight Mass: Carla Gugino, Rahul Kohli, Henry Thomas, T'Nia Miller, Kate Siegel, and Annabeth Gish.

The Fall of the House of Usher Release Date

The new horror series is slated to premiere on Netflix sometime in 2023. Although an exact release date has yet to be revealed, filming on the project wrapped over the summer, so hopefully it’ll arrive early in the new year.