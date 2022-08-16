Ezra Miller Apologized For “Past Behavior” Following Their Latest Arrest

Ezra Miller broke their silence following several recent arrests and allegations of abuse and physical assault. On Monday, Aug. 15, the actor, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, released a statement to Variety in which they claimed to have sought mental health treatment.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” their statement read.

Miller also apologized for their alarming and upsetting “past behavior.” “I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life,” they continued.

Their statement came just days after they were charged with “felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling” in Vermont. According to the police report issued on Aug. 8, Vermont State Police received a complaint on May 1 that “several bottles of alcohol” were stolen from a residence in Stamford, Vermont, when the homeowners were not present. Police then found probable cause to charge Miller and issued them a citation to appear for arraignment on Sept. 26.

Representatives for Miller did not return Elite Daily’s request for comment regarding recent news reports at the time of publication.

The felony burglary charge marked Miller’s latest controversy. Earlier this year, The Flash actor had multiple run-ins with the police in Hawaii. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Miller received a citation for obstructing a highway in March and was reportedly arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment that month following an alleged incident at a karaoke bar. On April 19, The Hollywood Reporter also reported Miller was arrested again in Hawaii for alleged assault.

Miller has also faced accusations of allegedly grooming minors and running a cult by Insider, who published a lengthy report on the actor’s alleged recent behavior in August.

The actor is set to star in the long-awaited DC Universe film The Flash, which will premiere in June 2023. On Aug. 11, The Hollywood Reporter claimed Warner Bros., the studio behind the film, is weighing their options regarding its release, including the possibility of shelving the movie, in light of Miller’s recent controversies.