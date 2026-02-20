In 2025, Eric Dane went public with his ALS diagnosis, and nearly a year later, the actor has died of complications related to the disease. Dane was known for several iconic television and movie roles, most notably Dr. Mark Sloan in Grey’s Anatomy and Cal Jacobs in Euphoria. In the wake of his passing at 53 years old, his former co-stars have shared touching tributes to remember him.

Dane’s death was confirmed on Feb. 19 in a statement from his family to People. "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS," the statement read. "He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world."

"Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”

Here’s how the people who worked closely with Dane are mourning his loss.

Patrick Dempsey

Grey’s Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey recalled Dane’s uplifting presence after his death during a radio interview. “I had a very hard time kind of getting started this morning,” Dempsey said. “He always made me laugh. He was so funny, he had a great sense of humour. He was always great to work with. Always very professional, really smart.”

ABC

Sam Levinson

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson shared a statement with Variety: “I’m heartbroken by the loss of our dear friend Eric. Working with him was an honor. Being his friend was a gift. Eric’s family is in our prayers. May his memory be for a blessing.”

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kevin McKidd

Dane’s Grey’s Anatomy co-star Kevin McKidd shared a throwback pic of McSteamy and wrote, “Rest in peace, buddy.”

Alyssa Milano

Alyssa Milano, who worked with Dane on Charmed, shared a lengthy tribute on Instagram.

“I can’t stop seeing that spark in Eric’s eye right before he’d say something that would either make you spit out your drink or rethink your entire perspective,” Milano wrote. “He had a razor-sharp sense of humor. He loved the absurdity of things. He loved catching people off guard. And when it came to his daughters and Rebecca, everything in him softened. He carried them with him even in rooms where they weren’t present. You could see it in the way his voice changed when he said their names. A breathtakingly beautiful family. The spark. The mischief. The tenderness he kept guarded but never totally hidden. He convinced me to get my pixie cut and my nose piercing. He also was with me on the walk when we found Lucy, my beloved rescue chihuahua. He called me ‘Milano,’ as if it was the only part of my name that mattered. My heart is with the people who were lucky enough to be his home.”

The WB

Selma Blair

Selma Blair worked with Dane on the 2000 WB sitcom Zoe, Duncan, Jack and Jane. She shared a clip from the series, and wrote, “I love you. And yours.”

John Stamos

John Stamos co-starred with Dane on the 2006 movie Wedding Wars. After Dane’s death, Stamos wrote on Instagram: “RIP, Buddy. Me and [Dane] played brothers years ago in a beautiful movie called, Wedding Wars. Good guy. Too soon.”