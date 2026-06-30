Get Ready With Emira D'Spain For A Marc Jacobs Fashion Show

Model and reality star Emira D’Spain knows the importance of making a fashionable entrance. On June 29, D’Spain attended Marc Jacobs’ Spring 2027 show at the New York Public Library, where vibrant colors and bold layering ruled the night. As always, D’Spain was on-trend with her own bright pink dress and eye-catching makeup that made her look like she just arrived from Barbieland. But there was a lot of work behind the picture-perfect look, and D’Spain is sharing the full glam process.

Even though she wasn’t walking this runway, D’Spain pulled out all the stops to ensure she fit into the colorful theme. Much like fellow guest Julia Fox — who also donned a frisky pink look — D’Spain leaned into the doll aesthetic in a bubblegum-shade minidress with ruched sleeves that resembled an oversized bow.

Below, D’Spain provides a behind-the-scenes look at how the doll-inspired look came together, which includes an impromptu photo-shoot break. Because, duh!

Painted By Emira

Courtesy of Emira D'Spain

Fun fact: I do my own makeup for everything, since I’m usually filming a GRWM. Get you a girl who can do it all. Obviously, I’m using Marc Jacobs Beauty (which is exclusively available at Sephora).

All Dolled Up

Courtesy of Emira D'Spain

The final look. Giving doll! Thanks to Marc Jacobs.

Model Behavior

Courtesy of Emira D'Spain

Oh, everyone doesn’t have a photo studio in their apartment? Got it...

Making An Entrance

Courtesy of Emira D'Spain

J’arrive! So excited!

Take It All In

Courtesy of Emira D'Spain

The looks were major, and the glam was unreal!

A Night To Remember

Courtesy of Emira D'Spain

Truly amazing! Thank you for having me! Now, OMW to get pizzaaa.