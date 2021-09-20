Elizabeth Olsen’s nomination for WandaVision was one of a slew of nods Marvel Studios picked up for its first Disney+ show. The sitcom homage was rife with Easter eggs to both the comics and TV history, including the era of 1980s sitcoms popularized by Full House — the show that made her older twin sisters — Mary-Kate and Ashley, famous. So it was only right and proper that Elizabeth Olsen’s 2021 Emmys Dress was designed by Mary-Kate and Ashley’s fashion line, The Row.

As the titular lead in WandaVision, Olsen was one of the leading nominations for Marvel’s limited series. The role was one she’s been playing for nearly a decade, but only on the big screen. Though Marvel TV has had several series both on broadcast and streaming, WandaVision was the first time the same actors from the movies graced the small screen, and the results brought in 23 Emmy nominations, the second-highest of any show in 2021.

Olsen herself is no stranger to awards shows, having been nominated for various projects since 2011, almost as long as she’s been in the MCU. But WandaVision was the first time she was nominated for an Emmy. The support from her TV famous siblings was apparent in the stunner of a gown they designed for her to wear.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Olsen's gown was a minimalist look in white silk with bell-shaped three-quarter sleeves and a tuck in the back, giving it a simple flow. The dress had a small train but nothing too extravagant, allowing her to stay understated.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She accessorized her look with a side-parted soft bob, giant diamond chandelier earrings, and simple makeup.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Olsen will next reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff in Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which premieres on March 25, 2022. All episodes of WandaVision are streaming on Disney+.