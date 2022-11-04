Dwyane Wade Isn't Here For His Ex-Wife's Legal Objection To Zaya's Name

Dwyane Wade does not agree with his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches-Wade’s latest legal action. On Nov. 3, Wade posted a lengthy Instagram post denying what he called Funches-Wade’s “serious and harmful allegations” regarding their transgender daughter, Zaya. This all stems from an ongoing legal petition by the former NBA player in August to legally change Zaya’s name.

Funches-Wade has since alleged in a court filing on Nov. 1 that Wade is trying to profit from Zaya’s “name and gender change.” Wade, however, feels differently. He began his post by saying it’s “a damn shame” he’s had to address the allegations publicly on Instagram. Later, he said “the high road has run out of real estate” as reason for his public statement.

According to NBC News, when Wade filed to legally change Zaya’s name in August, he claimed to have informed Funches-Wade about the petition “as a courtesy.” (Wade has sole legal custody of Zaya and Zaire, his two children with Funches-Wade.)

However, Funches-Wade argued in her Nov. 1 court filing that Wade did not inform her of Zaya’s legal name change request and claimed Wade had “violated their custody agreement.” As a result, she asked the court to deny Wade’s petition.

In her filing, Funches-Wade also accused Wade of “pressuring” Zaya “to move forward with the name and gender change” in an attempt to profit. She asked the court to wait until Zaya is 18 to decide whether she wants to legally change her name.

In his Instagram post, Wade said he wasn’t surprised to hear his ex’s “attempt to fight Zaya's identity,” as well as her “unwavering attempt to drag my name through the mud.”

“I'm very disappointed that she continuously finds ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children,” Wade said about Funches-Wade, before detailing how hard he believes Zaya works to be accepted.

Wade then accused his ex-wife of previously spreading “damaging lies” and being an absent parent. “She has not been to a school, recital, graduation, school dance, play date, practice, parent-teacher conference etc and Zaya has given her every opportunity to try to get to know her,” he said.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, have publicly supported Zaya’s transition since he discussed his daughter’s gender identity on announced their daughter’s gender on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2020.