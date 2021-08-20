Here's The Deal With Dua Lipa's Friendship With Gigi & Bella Hadid

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to share some cute bonding photos while vacationing in what looks like Ibiza with the Hadids. The singer has been dating Bella and Gigi’s younger brother Anwar Hadid since June 2019, and while not everyone gets along with their significant other’s family, it looks like these girls are BESTIES. It’s hard to know when, exactly, they all became friends, but based on their long history of hang sessions, Dua Lipa’s friendship with Gigi and Bella Hadid seems to have sprung up with the same electricity as her romance with their little brother. You can tell that the girls have a strong bond of their own. So, is Dua Lipa actually friends with Gigi and Bella Hadid? Here's the deal.

On Aug. 19, Lipa shared a gallery of photos showing the singer and the supermodels posing for bikini selfies with drinks and lounging around a pool, though they didn’t share exactly where. While leaning against a daybed, Bella and Lipa smiled together, showing (at least on social media) that their friendship is going strong and steady. The singer shared another photo of herself with her man, cuddling up against him in a restaurant, and more pictures showing the ladies dancing at a dance party.

This isn’t the first time Lipa has been spotted with Bella and Gigi. In January 2020, the girls, Anwar, and Hadid’s mother, Yolanda, joined Gigi and her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, in New York City to celebrate his 27th birthday. Way back in October 2019, Lipa even celebrated Bella’s 23rd birthday in New York City, since the girls were friends even before Lipa started dating Anwar.

In October 2019, a source told E!, "Dua is very close with the whole Hadid family. She has spent a lot of time with them over the last few months and they have really welcomed her with open arms. Yolanda Hadid loves her and is happy to see Anwar so happy." The insider added, "Bella and Gigi Hadid always invite her to stuff too. They are very friendly with her and love when they can all get together."

Lipa seems to fit right into the Hadid family, and it doesn’t look like the superstar is going anywhere anytime soon.