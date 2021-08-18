The Drag Race UK Season 3 Cast Includes The Series' First Cis Woman

The British monarchy is going get shaken up yet again, because 12 new queens are about to compete for the U.K.’s most important crown... well, after the one on Elizabeth’s head, that is. The third season of Drag Race UK is arriving sooner than fans expected, given that Season 2 only ended in March 2021. While you wait for the new season to begin, check out all the queens on the Drag Race UK Season 3 cast, including one queen making herstory as a franchise first and another who’s a very familiar face from last season.

Just when you thought 2021 couldn’t pack in any more Drag Race, BBC Three announced the cast for the U.K. spinoff’s third season on Wednesday, Aug. 18. Already this year, fans have been blessed with Drag Race Season 13 and Drag Race UK Season 2 airing simultaneously, the inaugural seasons of Drag Race Down Under and Drag Race Epsaña, as well as All Stars 6 and Drag Race Holland Season 2. But the globe-conquering franchise is not slowing down. Only a few months after its second season aired, Drag Race UK will be back for Season 3 this fall, making Lawrence Chaney’s reign a short (but very memorable) one.

Drag Race UK Season 3 Release Date

An exact premiere date has not yet been announced, but along with the cast reveal, BBC Three confirmed Season 3 will premiere sometime in September. If you don’t live in the U.K., you’ll be able to stream it on WOWPresents+.

Drag Race UK Season 3 Cast

To help fans get to know the new cast, World of Wonder uploaded a two-minute “Meet the Queens” clips showcasing each contestant on Wednesday, Aug. 18. Notable among the cast is Victoria Scone, who is the first cis woman to ever compete on Drag Race. Fans will also recognize Veronica Green, who’s back after her time on Season 2 was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Get to know all the queens in their videos below:

Anubis

Charity Kase

Choriza May

Elektra Fence

Ella Vaday

Kitty Scott-Claus

Krystal Versace

River Medway

Scarlett Harlett

Vanity Milan

Veronica Green

Victoria Scone

Drag Race UK Season 3 Trailer

The season has yet to release a trailer, but since it is premiering so soon, expect a first look at Season 3 to drop any moment now.

Drag Race UK Season 3 will premiere in September on BBC Three and WOWPresents+.