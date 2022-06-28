Dove Cameron opened up about her Disney Channel background in a June 24 interview with the LA Times. Despite becoming a household name on the network after starring in the hit series Liv and Maddie and the Descendants film franchise, the actor admitted she’s never felt like a “Disney girl.”

“I never looked at Miley [Cyrus] or Demi [Lovato] or Selena [Gomez] or Zendaya or Bella [Thorne] or anybody — Hilary Duff or anybody that came before me — I never looked at them and thought, ‘you and me — same,’” she said. “I was always the strange outlier who doesn’t belong and who will never fit in.”

The reason Cameron felt like an outsider during her time at Disney was that she had “huge imposter syndrome” and constantly felt like she was “wearing a rubber mask.” Although she also went off to launch a music career like other Disney stars, Cameron said she’s trying to pave her own path toward success. “I don’t really look to anybody else for a roadmap,” she explained. “I mean, this whole narrative that I was on Disney and then found my way out with a pop song, it was a total f*cking accident.”

Mark Sagliocco/WireImage/Getty Images

While Cameron has released a number of pop songs throughout the years, “Boyfriend” has been her most successful release to date. The track, which went viral on TikTok, peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 following its release in February. It marked Cameron’s first song outside of Descendants to land on the chart.

In a March 31 interview with Billboard, Cameron said “Boyfriend” will be featured on her upcoming debut EP. The singer said she “never thought” the song would end up on the album since she came up with the concept by accident.

“In the middle of recounting this insane story, I think I casually said something to the room like, ‘F*ck, I could be a better boyfriend than this guy.’ And we were all kinda like, ‘wait, is this a good hook?’” she recalled, adding that the song became a reflection of “what it felt like to grow up queer” and be surrounded by “women who were famously mistreated and under-celebrated.”

Since its release, “Boyfriend” has become a queer anthem. Her follow-up single “Breakfast,” which dropped on June 24, has also been well received by fans. Cameron’s debut EP is set to be huge and I can’t wait to hear it!