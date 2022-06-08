Even though Marvel is well known for relying on mid- and post-credit scenes as connective tissue between projects, its Disney+ shows haven’t counted on them very much. Other than WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Solider, all the Marvel series have only had one credit scene each, usually at the end of the finale. Having one as part of a premiere episode hasn’t happened so far. That’s why the Ms. Marvel Episode 1 mid-credits scene was such a pleasant surprise.

Warning: Spoilers for Ms. Marvel Episode 1 follow. Ms. Marvel’s premiere episode is a little bit of a Cinderella story. Kamala Khan wants to go to her version of a fancy ball — AvengerCon. Her dream is winning the Captain Marvel cosplay contest (not marrying a Prince, but it’s still the same idea). At her BFF Bruno’s suggestion, part of her costume reflected her Pakistani heritage, a bangle that her grandmother recently sent along with a load of costume jewelry. But the bangle turned out to be more than just a gorgeous metal accessory. When Kamala put it on, she was suddenly endowed with cosmic powers, which she accidentally unleashed at the con.

Kamala arrived home to find her mother waiting for her in her bedroom, disappointed in her daughter for sneaking out. Kamala didn’t have a chance to tell her mother what happened; instead, she accepted her lecture quietly. However, she went to sleep that night, staring at her newfound power bangle, smiling.

Marvel Studio

The episode’s mid-credits scene comes at the 43:55 mark, between the official and streaming credits. It opens in a faceless bureaucratic office with a middle manager type checking her phone to find a message. She’s been sent a grainy cell phone video, clearly recorded by someone at AvengerCon, showing Kamala’s first moment of wielding the bangle, followed by the accidental destruction it unleashes, including her rescue of fellow student and nemesis, Zoe.

The woman, Agent Deever (played by Alysia Reiner), is part of the Department of Damage Control, which Marvel fans will remember was introduced in Spider-Man: Homecoming as one of Tony Stark’s many contributions to society. Her position is confirmed when she walks over to a second agent, Cleery (Arian Moayed). Viewers will recognize from Spider-Man: No Way Home as the DODC agent who interviews Peter, Zendaya, and Ned as part of the investigation into the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Agent Cleery initially dismissed the video as clever cosplay until Deever insisted she’d “never seen powers like that.” Watching more carefully, he nodded to Deever, agreeing they should find whoever this attendee was at AvengersCon and bring her in.

Despite her mother’s desire to see Kamala buckle down and focus on her future than her cosmic powers, it seems Kamala’s adventures are only beginning.

