Sitting across from DJ Klo in a green room, while she’s casually sipping water in a cropped white tee, baggy pants, and a claw clip, you’d never guess she was all nerves before playing Breakaway Michigan on Aug. 15. “I’ve been DJing for so long, but I always get a little nervous, even if there are five people,” she says, relaxing after finishing her set.

Klo (whose real name is Kait Clinard) first performed at the Celsius-sponsored touring EDM festival earlier this year, but she was posted up on the smaller “launchpad” stages in San Francisco and Arizona. Now, having shared the main stage in Grand Rapids with the likes of Zedd and Gryffin, she’s ready to run it back for Round 2.

“I’m always in such a good mood after I play, I want to go back up there. It’s such a dopamine hit,” she says. “The crowd was super receptive. They really liked the harder stuff, which I was shocked about.” She could feel the good energy from the DJ booth. “Everyone was respecting each other, keeping the PLUR vibe going.” (For those not fluent in rave, that stands for Peace Love Unity Respect.)

The 27-year-old started DJing in 2015 as a high school student, and played Red Rocks in 2022 while enrolled at the University of Colorado Boulder. But 2025 is shaping up to be her busiest year yet, especially after one of her remixes blew up on TikTok in April. The morning after her Breakaway set, Clinard flew home to Los Angeles to play a party, and a week later, she flew to Vegas to play her first club in Sin City.

Apart from shows, she’s focusing on putting out more music. “I have a lot of collabs I want to get out, and more flips,” she says. “It’s not going to stop. I’m just going to keep it rolling.” Below, Clinard talks about her Breakaway experience, her beauty must-haves on stage, and what she’s manifesting.

Elite Daily: Congratulations on your set! What are you most excited to do now that it’s done?

Kait Clinard: Relax and watch some other artists. We saw some of DJ Mandy’s set, and she’s the best. We’re friends on Instagram and finally met today, so that was fun. Then I’m excited to see Disco Lines and Zedd, who was one of my first favorite DJs. Then I’ll go home and sleep.

ED: I love that you made an IRL friend today.

KC: Mandy and I have a shared green room, and she was like, “Oh my God. Hey, girl.” I was like, “Wait, are you alone too? Perfect.”

I’ve seen her on TikTok. She blew up doing a DJ bit because she’s hilarious. I had followed her forever ago, and after I had a track that did really well on TikTok, she finally followed me back. We’ve never really messaged, but I know we’d get along, so I’ll probably see her after this.

ED: Besides Mandy, who are your favorite female DJs?

KC: I love Peggy Gou. Mary Droppinz is killing it. Rezz is sick, too. Alison Wonderland is an OG and definitely one of my first inspirations. She was coming up around the time I started DJing.

ED: Do you have any dream collaborators?

KC: MPH or 33 below. Peek-A-Boo would be sick, or Talkie New Light.

ED: What about a dream venue to play?

KC: I’ve never played EDC, so I’m hoping for that or Ultra. As a DJ, those two are musts. Playing at Tomorrowland or Creamfields in Europe would also be insane.

ED: Speaking of Tomorrowland, Paris Hilton called out some people who were holding signs that she wasn’t playing live.

KC: It was so funny.

ED: Have you ever dealt with hecklers?

KC: I’ve never dealt with them in person, thank God. But if I saw them, I’d probably just ignore them. I’d put a little heart up like she did. They’re obviously in a negative mindset, and there’s nothing you can do except treat them with love and kindness, because that probably hurts worse than clapping back.

But on TikTok, I leave the negative comments up, and I like them. It is fun to make fun of yourself sometimes and not be so serious.

ED: From what I’ve seen in your Instagram comments, your style gets complimented a lot. Could you explain your approach to fashion?

KC: I never know what to wear half the time. I’m influenced by a lot of Pinterest girlies and girls I follow on Instagram. But I’ve learned that keeping it simpler is better because it can get overwhelming to try to be crazy with fashion when you’re playing shows and everything else.

ED: What about beauty? What’s one thing you put on to make you feel confident on stage?

KC: My TikTok-famous lip stain from Sacheu Beauty, or the Glow line from Tarte. I also love my Rare Beauty blush.

ED: A true viral makeup enthusiast. What else is going on for you in terms of music?

KC: I have a new release, PAY, out on Aug. 29. After that, I’m doing a bunch of college shows alongside Ship Wrek for the Breakaway College Tour.

I have a show with DEF — they run out of Atlanta and do a lot of 360-style recorded underground sets [secret sets in unexpected locations with the DJ in the middle of the crowd]. I’m playing with jigitz and four other amazing producers I happen to be friends with. That’s what I’m most excited about because it’s going to be a big family reunion.

I’m also hoping to do some sort of EP, maybe at the end of the year. We’re just going to get a lot of new music out nonstop.

ED: Are you manifesting anything?

KC: A lot. Positivity, love, and abundance. And food. Manifesting a lot of money.

ED: Same, girl.

KC: I’m manifesting a lot of cash in my pocket right now.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.