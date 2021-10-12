Here's Everything Coming To Disney+ This Month

Boys and girls of every age, wouldn’t you like to see something strange? Luckily, Disney+ is here for the best holiday, Halloween, when we ride with the moon, and the pumpkins scream. Not only are there new episodes of series for fans to check out and classic movies to watch while the trick-or-treaters are out, but there are new Halloween specials to add thrills and chills, and laughs of course. Here what’s coming to Disney+ in October 2021.

The two big title debuts this month are the topline Halloween specials. First up, there’s LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, a follow-up to the 2020 hit LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special. (Give Disney+ a couple more years, and there will be a LEGO Star Wars special for every important calendar holiday, including May the Fourth.) The other is Muppets Haunted Mansion, which is being hailed as the first major hit Muppets special for the streaming service since it launched. Starring the usual Henson gang of felt friends, this cross between the zany Muppets and a Disney ride has a bevy of guest stars, including the iconic comedian Ed Asner, in one of his final roles before his passing.

But that’s only the beginning, as usual. There are also new episodes of several ongoing series. Also, Black Widow will finally come out from behind the Premier Access paywall for everyone to enjoy.

Don't have Disney+ yet? You can sign up here.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in October 2021.

Friday, Oct. 1

Alvin And The Chipmunks

Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales

Maleficent

The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Turner & Hooch: Season 1 Finale

What If...?: Season 1 Finale

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life: Season 1, Episode 11

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.: Season 1, Episode 5

Among the Stars (Season 1)

Drain The Oceans: (Season 1 & 4)

The Ghost And Molly McGee (Season 1)

Impact With Gal Gadot (Season 1)

Muppet Babies (Season 3)

Puppy Dog Pals (Season 4)

The Chicken Squad (Season 1)

Black Widow

Fauci

Friday, Oct. 8

Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!

Mickey’s Tale Of Two Witches

Muppets Haunted Mansion

The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World

Under Wraps

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life: Season 1 Finale

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.: Season 1, Episode 6

Apollo: Back To The Moon (Season 1)

Just Beyond (Season 1)

Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (Season 1)

Secrets Of The Zoo: North Carolina/Down Under (Season 1-2)

The Wizard Of Paws (Season 1)

Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery Shorts (Season 1)

Friday, Oct. 15

Lost Cities With Albert Lin: The Great Flood

Megacity Of The Maya Warrior King

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Assembled: The Making of Black Widow

Disney Insider: Drawn To Life, Muppets and the Haunted Mansion, Our Very Own Studio Tour

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.: Season 1, Episode 7

Magic Bake-Off (Season 1, Part 2)

PJ Masks (Season 5)

The Wild Life Of Dr. Ole (Season 1)

Friday, Oct. 22

Rookie Of The Year

Thumbelina

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Assembled: The Making of What If...?

Disney Insider: Harmonies of Harmonious, Tiana's Cuisine, Galaxy's Edge Expands... Virtually

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.: Season 1, Episode 8

Port Protection Alaska (Season 4)

Friday, Oct. 29