Here's What To Watch On Disney+ In April

Last year was a banner year for Marvel, with new shows arriving nearly every month. The final series, Hawkeye, concluded just before Christmas 2021, and there hasn’t been a peep out of Marvel since. But the wait is finally over as March ends, with the first Marvel Disney+ series of 2022, Moon Knight, as the new weekly arrival. Here is everything coming to Disney+ in April 2022 along with it, including everything Earth Day focused.

When Disney bought out 20th Century Fox, most fans focused on the Marvel and Star Wars mergers than came along with it. But Disney also picked up a third major longstanding brand as part of the deal: National Geographic. Initially founded in 1888, the brand is the preeminent source of nature documentaries (at least ones not narrated by David Attenborough) and has filled out Disney Nature’s offerings with some of the best travel series ever made.

Earth Day (which is April 22) is a perfect time for Disney+ to highlight how much great nature programming it has as part of the celebration of our world. To that end, there are four nature documentaries arriving that day, including the highly anticipated Polar Bear and the behind-the-scenes making-of documentary for it, Bear Witness.

Also, for the musical lovers among us, Disney+ is premiering a new original film, Better Nate Than Ever, which sounds like it might be the most fun singalong since High School Musical. Check out the trailer.

Here’s a full rundown of the Disney+ release schedule for April 2022.

Friday, April 1

Better Nate Than Ever

Herbie: Fully Loaded

Wednesday, April 6

Moon Knight: Episode 2

The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder: Episode 8

Chasing Mavericks

Wednesday, April 13

Moon Knight: Episode 3

The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder: Episode 9

Ice Age: Scrat Tales (Season 1)

Wednesday, April 20

Moon Knight: Episode 4

The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder: Season 1 Finale

Friday, April 22

Bear Witness

Explorer: The Last Tepui

Polar Bear

The Biggest Little Farm: The Return

Wednesday, April 27