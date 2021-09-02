Uh, A Real-Life Rockstar May Be The Villain Of Only Murders In The Building

Three episodes into Only Murders In The Building and the in-show podcast of the same name already had enough material for an entire eight-episode run. There’s the death of Tim Kono, which kicked off the podcast, as the three main characters, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel, investigate the suspicious circumstances around it. There’s the death of Evelyn, the apartment complex’s beloved feline. There’s a historical murder, which so far hasn’t surfaced, but will likely do so in the coming weeks. But when a suspicious poisoning strikes close to home, the podcasters are shaken. So, did Sting poison Winnie? Let’s review.

Warning: Spoilers for Only Murders In The Building Episodes 1 through 3 follow. The second episode of Only Murders In The Building proved the show was an equal opportunity killer. Not only did off characters in the present like Tim Kono and ones in the past like Zoe, but it also takes out animals. As the investigative trio learned, Tim’s was not the only death on the premises. Evelyn, the building’s beloved cat, had also passed — and under suspicious circumstances.

And yet, the series, and the detectives, kept focusing on the human deaths and the human suspects. Despite the Arconia being the home to celebrities like Sting, the trio focused on the everyday residents when it came to picking a prime suspect. (Charles even took Sting off the suspect board since getting a selfie with the Police rocker was a personal triumph of his.)

So when Oliver ran into Sting in the elevator, and the celeb was not only rude but downright hostile to Oliver’s pooch, Winnie, Oliver treated it as a normal celebrity sighting. After all, celebrities aren’t just like us. They don’t commit murder.

But when Oliver came home that evening and discovered Winnie laying on her side, with a rawhide bone that was obviously covered with a poisonous powder, suddenly everything was on the table. These animal murders (and attempted murders) suddenly became as important as the human toll. And Sting? He and his insistence on singing reworked versions of his 1980s hits that are creepy when you listen to the words were now top of the suspect list. (For heaven’s sake, “Don’t Stand So Close To Me” is about a teacher sleeping with his underage student. Can we say problematic?)

Could Sting have poisoned Winnie? Would more people come to Winnie’s memorial service than Tim Kono’s? (Quite possibly!) Could Only Murders In the Building become an anti-New Wave podcast? Viewers and puppies will be on the edge of their seats until this is all resolved.