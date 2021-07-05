Lizzo has Demi Lovato’s back all the way. After the “Truth Hurts” singer witnessed a paparazzi referring to Lovato with the wrong pronouns, she set them on the right path. The moment was all captured on video, and Demi Lovato thanked Lizzo for correcting the person who misgendered them.

Lovato announced their gender pronoun change to the world on May 19, but it looks like the news hasn’t reached everyone’s ears yet. In an interview with Lizzo, the paparazzi member questioned whether the singer would be hitting the stage with Lovato at Jazz Fest 2021.

"Do you have a message for Demi? Should she reach out?” the paparazzo asked, to which Lizzo replied, "They.” The paparazzo didn’t seem to catch Lizzo’s correction. "Has her team contacted your team?" they asked again. "Their team," Lizzo said. "Demi goes by they."

Once the interviewer realized their mistake, they expressed their gratitude to Lizzo for pointing it out. “Thank you for the correction,” the paparazzo could be heard saying.

You can see a video of the moment below.

It didn’t take long for Lovato to catch wind of the video and they reposted it to their own page. "@lizzobeeating you f*cking queen I love you," they captioned the Instagram post. "Thank you."

Lovato officially came out as nonbinary during a May 19 episode of their 4D podcast. "Over the past year and a half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work,” Lovato said. “Through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as nonbinary. With that said, I'll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them." Lovato went on to say the change "best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and am still discovering."

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As fans, reporters, and photographers get used to the switch, Lizzo has no problem holding them accountable.