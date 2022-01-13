Sound The Alarm, HBO Max Is Rebooting Degrassi

The kids are back again, and they’re going to be alright for yet another generation. HBO Max has announced that in addition to offering all episodes of Degrassi: The Next Generation, the streaming service will be bringing back the long-running series for yet another generation of high school kids. Here’s everything you need to know about the Degrassi reboot.

For those who have somehow never seen an episode of Degrassi, the long-running Canadian teen soap has been on and off the air since 1980’s The Kids of Degrassi Street. That morphed into Degrassi Junior High, followed by Degrassi High in the early 1990s, which aired in the states on PBS. But it wasn’t until the show was rebooted again in the early aughts with Degrassi: The Next Generation that the franchise really took off.

Degrassi: The Next Generation starred Miriam McDonald as Emma, the daughter of Spike (Amanda Stepto) and Shane(Bill Parrott), who has become teenage parents in Degrassi Junior High. Stepto appeared as an adult in Degrassi: The Next Generation, having married fellow classmate Snake (Stefan Brogren).

Degrassi: The Next Generation also spawned the careers of several of its stars, including, most famously, Aubrey Graham, better known as the rapper Drake. Now the next generation will have its chance, as HBO Max brings back the series for yet another reboot.

Degrassi Reboot Updates

Wildbrain Ltd/WarnerMedia

Technically, HBO Max’s new edition of Degrassi will be the show’s sixth incarnation on the small screen. Along with the well-known Kids of Degrassi Street, Degrassi Junior High/Degrassi High, and Degrassi: The Next Generation, the series has also spawned a docuseries called Degrassi Talks, where the actors interview real high schoolers facing the same issues as depicted on the show, and Degrassi: Next Class, which was Netflix’s recent attempt at reviving the franchise.

The new series, which comes from showrunners Lara Azzopardi (The Bold Type) and Julia Cohen (Riverdale), will simply be titled Degrassi.

Degrassi Plot

Though little is known about the new version of Degrassi, the announcement from HBO Max did have a series logline:

A reprise of the original teen drama, Degrassi is a character-driven series about the high school experience and the thrilling, often painful journey of self-discovery. Set in Toronto, the new series explores a group of teenagers and school faculty living in the shadow of events that both bind them together and tear them apart. The show travels deep into the hearts and homes of diverse, complicated characters, as they struggle to find their new normal, reaching for hope, redemption and love.

More to come...