Taylor Got An Apology From Damon Albarn About His Songwriting Comments

There are plenty of pop singers who use ghost writers on their records, but Taylor Swift isn’t one of them. Swift, who has written or co-written every song she’s ever released, immediately spoke out after Blur frontman Damon Albarn accused her of not writing her own music in an interview she called “damaging.” Now, Albarn has issued an apology for his comments.

“She doesn’t write her own songs,” Albard said in a Jan. 23 interview with the Los Angeles Times and journalist Mikael Wood. During their conversation, Wood insisted Swift “does” write and co-write her music. Albard said, “That doesn’t count. I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different to writing. I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes.”

Swift quickly took to Twitter to defend herself.

“@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this,” Swift tweeted on Jan. 24. “I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f*cked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”

In response, Albarn issued an apology on Twitter on Jan. 24.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I totally agree with you,” he wrote. “I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand.”

Swift has not yet responded to Albarn’s apology tweet. However, her dedicated fanbase and a number of her collaborators have taken to the internet to defend her.

Aaron Dessner, one of Swift’s collaborators, called Albarn out in a tweet on Jan. 24. “Not sure why you @Damonalbarn would try to discredit Taylor's brilliant songwriting but as someone who has gotten to press record around her,” Dessner wrote. “Tour statements couldn't be further from the truth...you're obviously completely clueless as to her actual writing and work process.”

Producer Nathan Chapman, who has worked with Swift on five of her albums, also spoke out. "@taylorswift13 1,000,000% writes her own songs. And she's one of the best songwriters of our time,” he said.

Swifties didn’t appreciate that Albarn also compared Swift to Billie Eilish, and said he’s “more attracted” to Eilish’s music. While everyone is entitled to their opinion, Albarn’s choice to pit the two women against each other didn’t sit well with fans.