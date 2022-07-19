The Real-Life Inspo For Eddie Munson Had The Best Reaction To Stranger Things

The introduction of Eddie Munson to Stranger Things filled an archetype gap the show’s longtime fans hadn’t realized was missing: The Dirtbag Metalhead with A Heart of Gold. But like all the characters in Hawkins, Eddie was more than just a caricature; by the end of the season, he had a passionate following. But many didn’t know that a real person inspired Eddie’s story. Damien Echols’ tweet about inspiring Eddie in Stranger Things is the sweetest tribute a Dungeons and Dragons dude could want.

Warning: Spoilers for Stranger Things 4 follow. Eddie’s story is tragic in the new season of Stranger Things 4. When Vecna murdered Chrissy Cunningham, it happened in the Munson trailer, making Eddie an immediate suspect. Hawkins residents, especially the good Christian types, concluded that he was guilty, not because of evidence, but because Eddie plays Dungeons and Dragons.

When viewers first met Eddie, he was reading aloud from Newsweek a story of how Dungeons and Dragons was tied to the occult, and those who play it worship the devil. That may seem ridiculous, but it was a common belief at the time and part of an overall Satanic Panic that swept the nation.

That panic and the belief D&D was tied to occult practices had real-life consequences. States tried murder cases, and the suspects were convicted by juries purely based on the idea that they must be guilty because they played a particular board game. One of those cases featured suspects who became known as “The West Memphis Three,” Damien Echols, Jason Baldwin, and Jessie Misskelley, who were tried and convicted of the murder of three eight-year-olds.

Echols was sentenced to lethal injection. However, he kept at it in the courts and managed to stay his execution long enough for DNA testing to be invented. DNA tests proved the three teens were most likely innocent. In 2010, all three were exonerated.

Echols has since become an NYT best-selling author, and his story inspired the Duffers to create the character of Eddie. When asked on Twitter how he felt about it, Echols replied: “In case anyone else is wondering, I was tremendously honored by it. And I greatly appreciate all the new eyes and hearts it has brought to our fight. I was watching it at 3 am in the morning, and when I heard the very first chords from Master of Puppets, my heart exploded.”

Stranger Things 1 through 4 are streaming on Netflix. Stranger Things 5 is expected in 2024.